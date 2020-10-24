Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. Today, a look at Pine Tree’s win over Marshall in the district opener for both teams.
Kerry Lane wants the Pine Tree Pirates to enjoy Friday’s 24-7 win over Marshall in the District 9-5A Division II opener for both teams.
As much as he wants the team to soak up the good vibes of a win against a team the Pirates hadn’t had much luck against in the past decade, Lane wanted to make sure the way the victory was achieved wasn’t lost in the celebration.
“It’s just one win, but it’s a big win,” Lane said of a win that snapped Marshall’s 25-game district winning streak and halted an eight-game losing skid by the Pirates to the Mavericks. It was also Pine Tree’s first win in Marshall since 1985.
“I’m really proud of how the kids fought. We knew they were bigger and faster than us. They always are, but we had a plan on how we were going to try to neutralize that, and we did it. I was proud of the kids for sticking to the plan. They (Marshall) went 45 yards on the second play of the game, but after that they didn’t have much success. The kids really flew around on defense, created some turnovers and played really well.”
Pine Tree pounded the rock on offense, rolling up 232 rushing yards, and put together its best defensive effort of the young season by allowing 176 total yards to what is usually an explosive Marshall offense.
“I think if you ask any coach, they’ll tell you the way you win football games is to play good defense and to run the football,” said Lane. “That sounds good, but it doesn’t always work out that way. We made a conscience effort to run the football. We wanted to control the clock and time of possession. We moved the ball well all night. We had a couple of penalties early that put us behind the chains, but we didn’t panic and throw the ball eight times in a row. We stuck to the plan, and it worked.”
Quarterback D.J. Freeman passed for 114 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Sheffield carried 28 times for 163 yards. Most important is the fact the Pirates didn’t turn the ball over.
The win moved the Pirates to 3-0-1 on the season and dropped Marshall to 2-2.
Next up for Pine Tree is a home game on Friday against Jacksonville, which opened league play with a 59-44 win at Hallsville. Lane said he isn’t worried about getting his team focused on the Indians.
“We have a senior-heavy group,” he said. “I told them we’re not going to downplay the Marshall win. It’s big to beat Marshall, and I want them to have fun with it. But we meet again at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, and that’s when it’s time to move on. I think we’ll see a focused football team that is ready to go back to work on Monday.”