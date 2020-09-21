■ Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. This week, we take a look at White Oak’s win over New Diana — the first game of the season for the Roughnecks after missing the first three weeks due to COVID-19.
For the White Oak Roughnecks, it was worth the wait.
Coming off an 0-10 season and anxious to get back on the field to erase the memory of an ugly 2019 campaign, the Roughnecks were forced to sit idle for three weeks due to COVID-19.
When they did hit the field, coach Kris Iske’s squad took care of business on the road.
“As a coaching staff, we’re very pleased with the way we played,” said iske, who started his seventh season as head coach of the Roughnecks. “The kids have been working hard since the start of June. We’ve had great attendance and attitudes, and we’ve really come together.”
After a slow start that saw the Roughnecks take a slim 6-3 lead after one quarter, the offense heated up and the defense continued to play lights out as White Oak cruised to a 35-10 win to spoil New Diana’s homecoming.
“It was our first live action since our scrimmage against West Rusk,” Iske said. “We started out a little sloppy, but picked it up and played well.”
Leading the way on offense was quarterback Cayson Siegley, who completed 11 of 5 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Siegley spread the ball around, hitting three different receivers — Dylan Creager, Dalton Morgan and Holden Hodges — for TD strikes.
White Oak also ran the ball well, piling up 175 yards on the ground, with Gavin Bzdil and Jackson Frazier scoring rushing TDs behind the offensive line play of Zane Werner, Chase Tucker, Jeffrey Cook, Luke Ummel and Dylan Miller.
“We need that kind of balance,” Iske said. “We didn’t throw much when we got ahead, but I like the fact we had five different players scored touchdowns. We have a lot of good skill kids and offensive linemen returning from last year, and they did a good job.”
The defense was led by Longview News-Journal Player of the week Michael Stephens, who had 22 tackles and four tackles for loss. Colton Cobb added 10 tackles, Werner nine and Rylan Fridell six tackles and an interception.
The Roughnecks make their home debut on Friday, hosting Atlanta in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Roughneck Stadium.