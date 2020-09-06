Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. This week, we take a look at Sabine's Rex Sharp and the continued renaissance of Cardinal football with a 2-0 start to 2020.
Rex Sharp isn't really bothered by the doubters. He's not flustered by the naysayers that may call last season's gridiron resurgence at Sabine a fluke.
"I graduated a lot of good hands last year. Some of them are playing college ball. But we got a pretty good football team this year," said Sharp. "We do like the doubters and we kind of feed off that. When we graduated the number of kids we did last year, it's understandable that people will have their doubts."
The Cardinals, however, have picked right up where they left off last season. Sabine scored a convincing 29-7 win over West Rusk Friday night and improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Sabine has now won 12 of its last 14 football games and are experiencing a run of success never before realized in the programs' 83-year history.
"People say 'they can't be as good.' and I'm not gonna tell ya we're gonna win 10 games. I get it. It's common sense to think that way," Sharp explains. "But I'm telling you internally, inside this fieldhouse, we've changed the culture. The system is in place and we're moving forward."
Sharp, who is as direct and plain spoken a coach as there is in East Texas, has his heart in his kids and they play at a level on the football field that has the community of Liberty City abuzz.
"We've still got some growing pains. There's a long way to go. But the kids around here believe in the system. They love each other and we love them," Sharp continued. "Good things are continuing to happen for us. But we got a heckuva schedule in front of us. It doesn't get any easier, I can tell you that for sure."
Sharp took over the program in 2017 and struggled to a 2-8 finish. The Cardinals would improve to 5-5 in 2018 and then realize a reawakening last fall in Sharp's third season as boss.
The Cardinals won a school-record 10 games and garnered their first playoff victory in school history. They also earned a share of their first district championship in 66 years. It became one of the feel-good stories in East Texas for 2019.
"If you just look at us, we're undersized and not as fast. But when the lights come on, our kids get after it. We tell them to be fundamentally sound and savvy," said Sharp. "It's how you react to the good things and bad things. I'm proud of our kids. They give us such great effort all the time. We keep trying to get better and better, but we still have a ways to go."
The Cardinals put their unblemished mark on the line Friday night against state-ranked Daingerfield (1-1) at James Bamburg Field. Sharp, who does not prognosticate, sees a much different Sabine team taking the field these days.
"I understand how it looks to the outside world, but we've got a system in place we feel comfortable with. A few years back, if we ever stepped on the field with a Tatum, or a Daingerfield, we'd wonder how much they were gonna score on us," Sharp said. "I told somebody the other day we may not win another game this year. But what I can promise you is somebody is gonna have to play pretty dang good to beat the Sabine Cardinals right now."
Right now, who would bet against them?