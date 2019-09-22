Editor’s note: The “In Case You Missed It” feature will publish each Monday during the high school football regular season, taking a closer look at a significant element from the previous weekend’s action.
In a community long known for its basketball prowess, Sabine is now making a mark on the football field. The Cardinals’ impressive 4-0 start is its best in nearly two decades. Sabine easily dispatched of the previously undefeated Elkhart Elks on Friday.
To quote the legendary song writer Bob Dylan, times are a changin’ in the tiny berg once known as Hog Eye.
In the early 80s, the late Carl Allen led Sabine to back-to-back state basketball championships, thus transforming Liberty City into a hardwood haven.
The football had program floundered ever since winning back-to-back district titles under J.T. “Red” Russell in 1952 and 1953. In fact, the Cardinals went over 30 years before making the playoffs again in 1985 and it would be another 28 before Sabine punched its next postseason ticket in 2014 under coach Mark Comfort.
Comfort actually qualified the Cardinals for postseason in three of his five seasons on board. Rex Sharp, a veteran of the East Texas coaching circle and an assistant to Comfort, subsequently ascended to the top spot when Comfort retired after the 2016 season.
It’s been a steady rise under Sharp’s watchful eye. The Cardinals went from 2-8 in 2017 to 5-5 and a narrow playoff miss last year. Sabine’s impressive start to the 2019 campaign is its best since the Cardinals opened 5-0 under the late Walter Causey in 2002.
“We are getting better week to week and I expected that,” Sharp offered. “The reason is the system itself. We knew when we started the process of switching over to the spread it was gonna take a while.”
After disposing of Carlisle 34-3 to kickoff 2019, the Cardinals slapped around Shelbyville, 47-7, and hammered Harleton, 48-14. Ironically, each and every contest Sabine has played this season has featured undefeated foes.
Senior QB Landon McKinney has been a catalyst for the Cardinals. In their 35-12 win over Elkhart, McKinney accounted for 280 yards total offense. He rushed for 135 yards on a dozen carries and scored 3 touchdowns, while completing 8 of 15 passes for 145 yards.
Fellow Sabine seniors BJ Stidham and Kole Stripland were responsible for the other two touchdowns in Friday’s victory. Stidham finished with 63 yards on nine totes, while Stripland took his lone touch of the evening 29 yards to the house.
The splendid start by Sabine might only be eclipsed by winning its first playoff game in school history. The Cardinals, 0-7 all time in postseason, have the week off before beginning district play at Tatum on Oct. 4.
“It is the driving force right now. These kids have been with me now three years. I told them they were gonna be the ones to change it,” Sharp explained. “We’ve never won a playoff game and that is a driving force. That’s the goal these seniors have set. It’s kind of ironic, they wrote it on a little 8 1/2 by 11 piece of white paper and posted on our field house wall with all the senior names signed.
“I left that piece a paper on the wall and we look at it every day. It says this is the group that’s fixing to win a playoff game. That is our goal. Now whether we’re the one seed or the fourth seed, that is the driving force to get into the playoffs. Who knows what could happen?”