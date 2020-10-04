■ Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. Today, a look at the Hawkins Hawks and their 6-0 start to the season:
When Scott Evans and his staff looked at his team during the course of the summer, depth at one position grabbed their attention.
The Hawks were loaded at linebacker, so Evans made the decision to change things up defensively. The results are hard to argue with.
Hawkins notched a 32-6 win over Beckville on Friday to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District 9-2A Division I play. The six points came on two Bearcat field goals, which means the Hawks allowed just one touchdown since the season-opener against Maud back on Aug. 28 in a 57-34 win.
"The first game of the year, and it was the first time the kids had completed in anything since March," said Evans, now in his fourth season at Hawkins. "We had to iron some things out. Maud has a good quarterback. He threw it well and beat us on some deep passes. Since that game, we haven't given up much."
After defeating Maud, the Hawks blanked James Bowie (46-0) and Boles (35-0), handled Quitman (50-7) and then picked up a 2-0 forfeit win over Linden-Kildare before Friday's win against Beckville.
Evans said the defensive change came during the summer.
"We adjusted over the summer to basically match up what we have as far as personnel," Evans said. "We run a 3-3 stack to get more linebackers on the field because we just have more of those type of kids. We have some good down linemen to do a good job for us, but we just have more linebacker type kids."
Braden Adams, Hunter Warrick, Derek Theriot, Jeramy Torres and Kayden Upchurch head up that linebacker group. Adams and Upchurch, along with quarterback Zach Conde, have also been impressive for an offense that is more than holding up its part of the bargain by averaging 44 points per contest.
Upchurch rushed for 123 yards and Adams added 122 on the ground on Friday in the win over Beckville, with both rushing for two scores. Conde hit on 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a TD and also picked up 49 yards on the ground. Torres had two catches for 32 yards and a score.
"Offensively, we've got two guys (Upchurch and Adams) averaging over 100 per game, and Zach (Conde) is pretty accurate," Evans said. "Zach was 5-for-10 last night, but he had a couple of drops. We've been able to run the ball and hit some big passes when we needed to."
It all adds up to a 6-0 start overall and a 2-0 worksheet where it counts in district play as the Hawks head into Friday's game at rival Big Sandy.