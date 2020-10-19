■ Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a season-long series on key games and happenings around East Texas Friday night football. Today, a look at West Rusk’s 42-0 win over Winona and the Raiders’ current three-game winning streak.
After some early growing pains, the West Rusk Raiders have turned things around and now gearing up for a big District 9-3A Division II showdown on Friday.
The Raiders, who opened the season with three straight losses, have now won three in a row to move to 3-3 overall. All three wins have come since league play started, and West Rusk will host the district’s other unbeaten team — Harmony (5-2, 3-0) on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
“We started the season as such a young team,” Raider head coach Nick Harrison said. “We just needed to figure out which kids fit where. The kids bought into eat, and we started figuring out the pieces to the puzzle. We just mainly tried to get across to the kids what we were trying to do, and the kids came around.”
The Raiders fell to Sabine to open the season, and the dropped decisions to Mineola and Malakoff to start at an 0-3 start. Harrison and his coaching staff weren’t worried about records. It was all about learning.
“The competition we played early helped set us up for what we’re doing now,” Harrison said. “We wanted to play some tough teams to get us ready for district play and hopefully into the playoffs. Showing the kids that speed early, the game has slowed down a little for them now and they are getting after it.”
After a 49-7 loss to Malakoff, the Raiders earned a 43-20 win over Troup to begin the district slate. The offense continued to put up big numbers then next two games, but the defense also found its groove and the Raiders notched wins over Arp (42-6) and Winona (42-0).
In the 42-0 win over Winona on Friday, the Raiders allowed 116 total yards and forced four turnovers. The offense spread things around, with Jamal Ford rushing for three touchdowns, Andon Mata passing for one score and Jimmie Harper and James Greenalch also scoring rushing TDs.
“Every week we just pointed out the small positives,” Harrison said of the early struggles. “We looked at what we did well on film and pointed that out to the kids. The only time we pointed out anything negative was when it involved attitude or effort, and thankfully we haven’t had many issues there. We told them we (coaches) would fix the Xs and Os, and they just needed to have great attitudes and effort and we would turn the corner. The kids have done a great job.”
Next up for the Raiders is a Harmony team that has won four of five — including one by forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols.