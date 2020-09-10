When Kerry Lane took the Pine Tree football job four years ago, he had one simple message and that was for a complete buy-in.
Lane knew the importance of building a strong team base and sifting the wheat from the chaff. He wanted players to be ‘all in.’ That’s the mantra he brought with him, following a successful assistant’s stint at Gilmer, and one he’s held firm to since his arrival in the summer of 2016.
“We don’t really worry about how many play. We just want the right ones playing ... those that are bought in and we can go to war with,” Lane said. “Our defense is taking pride in their work. It’s no secret that’s an area we needed the most improvement. These kids have owned it and are not making any excuses.”
The quartet of Greg Kalulu, Courtney Stitmon, Dallas Dixon and Ryan Levingston, give Lane and his staff hope things will be better on the defensive side of the leather in 2020.
All four are returning defensive starters for the Pirates and each one shares a clear vision of what it’s going to take for Pine Tree to take that next step and win a playoff game for the first time since 1976.
“These kids are taking pride in their work. We’re gonna be good on defense. Right now, the defense has been outshining the offense in practice,” said Lane.
Levingston, veteran senior of this foursome, has been in the Pirate starting lineup ever since he stepped on the field as a sophomore in 2018. His leadership and experience make him one of the most respected players on the roster.
“We have a lot of seniors this year and there’s a lot of leadership. That’s going to be one of our strengths this year is leadership,” Levingston said.
Lane calls Levingston one of the most instinctive players from his linebacker position.
“He led the team in tackles last year and, if he didn’t lead as a sophomore, he was certainly up there. He just has a nose for the ball,” Lane said of Levingston.
Stitmon, a senior three-year letter winner and two-year starter in the Pirate secondary, believes he brings the energy needed to help Pine Tree realize success.
“I believe it’s important as a senior to bring leadership and hold everyone accountable. It was tough not knowing if we’d have a season or not. I’m ready to get out here and do my part,” said Stitmon.
“Courtney Stitmon, to me, is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. He’s the ultimate competitor that’s just going to find a way to win,” Lane lauded.
Dixon, a junior letterman, found his starting spot at inside linebacker last fall as a sophomore and made instant contributions to Pine Tree’s playoff push.
“Dallas is another one of those kids that’s always had a nose for the football. I knew he was something special when I saw him first play in 8th grade. He’s tough and physical when he gets there,” said Lane.
Lane considers Kalulu to be one of his most intelligent and dependable players. The senior Kalulu makes a switch from outside linebacker to safety.
“He runs so well. We just had to find a way to get him in more space. We were limiting a little bit playing in the spot we did last year,” Lane explained. “Gregory is a very cerebral, calm and steady in the boat kind of kid. You need some of those on your team.”
If the Pirates are to find that ever elusive first postseason victory since America celebrated its bicentennial some 44 years ago, they’ll do so with an improved, revamped and rejuvenated defense that’s all in.
“We used to worry about numbers and getting kids out. Now we just worry about the kids we’ve got being in the boat. We coach them hard and demand a lot,” said Lane.
“If they’ve made it this far, they’ve earned the respect of the coaches and everyone in this program. These four kids right here are great examples of what our culture is all about.”