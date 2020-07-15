AUSTIN — Former Carthage High School standout Keaontay Ingram has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, the second time the University of Texas running back has been a member of the award’s preseason watch list.
Walker, a junior, is a candidate for the award that is presented annually by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum to honor the nation’s top college running back.
Ingram has rushed for 1,561 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Longhorns, adding 56 catches for 412 yards nd five touchdowns. He is the first Longhorn to rush for at least 1,500 yards during his first two seasons since Jamaal Charles in the 200502996 seasons.
He looks to join a prestigious trio of Longhorns who have won the Doak Walker Award, which began in 1990. Ricky Williams was a two-time winner, bringing home the trophy in 1997 and 1998, while Cedric Benson collected the hardware in 2004 and D’Onta Foreman won the honor in 2016. Texas’ four Doak Walker Award trophies are the second-most by an FBS school all time (Wisconsin, 5).
Ingram rushed for 708 yards as a true freshman and followed that up with 853 yards last season as a sophomore. He had 29 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns last season, and his 29 receptions were the 10th-most by a UT running back in a season, and the most since Fozzy Whittaker caught 34 passes in 2010. Ingram’s marks also made him the first Longhorn to rush for at least 850 yards and record at least 200 receiving yards in a season since Cedric Benson (1,053 rush/203 rec) in 2001.
At Carthage High School, Ingram finished with 5,208 career rushing yards and 76 touchdowns to go along with 84 catches for 965 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back state championships, rushing fo 2,244 yards and 32 touchdowns and catching 47 passes for 492 yards and two scores as a junior and adding 2,327 yards and 37 touchdowns and 23 catches for 284 yards and two scores as a senior.
Ingram has five career 100-yard rushing games at Texas to his credit, four of which came during the 2019 season. He hit the century mark against Oklahoma State (21 car, 114 yds), Kansas (14 car, 101 yds, 1 TD), No. 16 Kansas State (16 car, career-high 139 yds, 2 TDs) and in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 11 Utah (13 car, 108 yds, 1 TD). Texas went 4-0 in those contests last year, and the Longhorns are 11-2 over the past two seasons when Ingram rushes for at least 60 yards.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced later that month. The National Selection Committee consists of past winners, former NFL All-Pro and collegiate All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.