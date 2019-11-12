For the first time this year a Longhorn was honored with the award that honors a Longhorn legend.
Texas running back Keaontay Ingram, a Carthage native, was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week for the 11th Week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
It is the first time that Ingram has earned the honor
Ingram carried the ball 16 times for a career-high 139 yards and matched his career high with two rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 27-24 victory over then-No. 16 Kansas State. He totaled 114 of his 139 rushing on nine second-half carries (12.7 yards per carry), including 34 yards on three carries (11.3 ypc) during Texas’ final two scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
The former Bulldog standout went over the 100-yard rushing mark for the fourth time in his career. The sophomore running back’s first touchdown was a 34-yard game-tying touchdown that capped off a 75-yard touchdown drive. Ingram’s second touchdown was a 12-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Longhorns a 24-14 lead.
Ingram’s 139 rushing yards were the most among Big 12 players last weekend, and the most by a Longhorn since Chris Warren III logged 166 yards against San Jose State on Sept. 9, 2017. He was the only Big 12 player to rush for more than 100 yards and rush for at least two touchdowns this week.
Saturday’s game also marked his second career game with multiple rushing touchdowns. His first came in UT’s road victory over Rice back in September.
“I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence — he’s 230 pounds, guys,” Longhorn coach Tom Herman said. “I don’t know what he played at last year, but he’s a lot more confident in his body. He’s a lot more confident in his strength and his power, and the last few weeks he’s been playing at a really good level.”
Ingram joins previous winners: Week 1, Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma; Week 2, JoJo Ward, WR, Hawaii; Week 3, Darius Anderson, RB, TCU; and TJ McDaniel, RB, SMU; Week 4, Shane Buechele, QB, SMU; Week 5, Charlie Brewer, QB, Baylor; Week 6, James Proche, WR, SMU; Week 7, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma; Week 8, James Roberson Jr., WR, SMU; Week 9, J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State; and Week 10, Mason Fine, QB, North Texas.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.
