Like coach, like player.
Jefferson senior safety, Zion Hopes, has committed to take his football career to the next level at University of Tulsa in 2021, the same school where Jefferson athletic director and head football coach attended.
“Coach Jimmerson always raves about the school,” Hopes said. “He raves about the area. He loves everything about it.”
“No, it was all him,” Jimmerson said when asked if he had an influence on Hopes’ decision. “In fact, he went up to Tulsa’s junior day the weekend that we lost in the regional tournament in basketball. We played in Prosper and after that game, his dad drove him up to Tulsa, so he got to enjoy junior day and he really liked the campus. His dad liked it.”
“Actually, we were hoping we weren’t going to make that one but it worked itself out,” Roderick Hopes, Zion’s dad said. “The campus was tremendous. The coaches up there were top notch, outstanding. You could really feel the family atmosphere up there and you could feel that they were genuine in what they were saying when talking to Zion and me and my wife.”
Zion said he made the decision to attend Tulsa while back but recently decided to announce it.
“Really I had it made up a while ago because I’ve been building a relationship with coach since March and he’s been consistently checking up on me,” he said. “I had really decided in my head but there were a few factors I wanted to confirm. The coaches, they were some of the firsts to believe in me and my ability, not just as a football player but a person as well.”
As a junior, Hopes helped lead his Bulldogs to an overall record of 9-3 and went 4-2 in conference play. He finished the year with 60 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
“The biggest thing I bring to the table is my leadership and my versatility,” Zion said. “My leadership on and off the field, I’m a great leader and I can help everybody. I do my best to help the team. My versatility on the field, I can play any position on defense, I feel. I can come in the secondary and make plays covering guys or I can come up and hit if I need to.”
“He’s still young and has tremendous upside,” Jimmerson offered of the upcoming senior. “No. 1, he’s going to be disciplined. His dad just retired from the Navy is going to be on our staff next year so a lot of that military background has rubbed off on Zion as far as being disciplined and work ethic. We just measured him this morning. He’s 6-4, 170, so he’s just going to get bigger. Academically, he’s a sharp kid. His test scores are good.”
The 2019 season saw the Tulsa Hurricanes go 4-8 overall this past season and 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference.
In the classroom, Zion plans to major in computer science.
“Just being around technology my whole life, I’ve always been interested in how things work,” he explained. “Technology runs the world now, so I wanted to be able to make an impact.”
Until then, Hopes has a senior year to play, and is looking to save his best for last.
“My expectation is nothing less than past expectations,” he said. “Everyone wants a state championship and I believe we can make that happen. We have a lot of playmakers here and even though we lost a few guys, I still think we have a good chance. We’ve got people at every position who have that heart and the ability to make plays anytime during the game.”