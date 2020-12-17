JEFFERSON — It’s official — Zion Hopes will attend University of Tulsa where he’ll play safety for the Golden Hurricanes. Jefferson’s senior put his signature on a letter a commitment on a signing ceremony at Jefferson High School Friday morning.
“The family environment, the coaches, just everything about it,” Hopes said when asked what why he chose Tulsa.
Hopes made his verbal commitment in the summer. He will join a Tulsa program that went 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
In his final two years at Jefferson High School, Hopes made 138 tackles, seven tackles for a loss forced and recovered six fumbles, intercepted four passes and broke up 14 passes.
“Tulsa pushed for him to come in January, which he could have done because he has enough credits to graduate but he chose to stay and play basketball and finish the year out with his teammates.”
Jimmerson, also a grad of Tulsa, said he believes the school will be a good fit for Hopes.
“It’s a great fit,” Jimmerson said. “What they do schematic-wise is very similar to what we run here. He’s learned the system and shouldn’t have any trouble fitting in there.”
“He left it all up to me,” Hopes said when asked if his coach had any influence on the decision.
“But if he has any questions, I’m here to help him and tell him whatever he needs,” Jimmerson said. “There’s a good community there to help him. A guy I played ball with who was in my wedding is on the coaching staff there. It’s nice to have a support system already in place. Usually when moving, it’s difficult to build that so we’re definitely excited for him.”
When asked what Hopes has learned at Jefferson that he’ll take with him to the next level, he said, “Anybody can become family. Everybody looks different than you but they all have something to give. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”
Hopes plans to major in computer science at Tulsa.