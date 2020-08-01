Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins and Pleasant Grove’s Landon Jackson are familiar names to the East Texas Preseason Dream Team.
Jenkins, a Dream Team selection a year ago at running back, is this year’s Preseason Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Jackson is a repeat MVP on the defensive side of the ball.
The 13th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Texarkana Gazette, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Panola Watchman, Palestine Herald-Press and Jacksonville Daily Progress.
The voting panel included Jack Stallard, George Whitley and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press and Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Daily Progress.
Jenkins, who has given a verbal pledge to Baylor University, has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards in two varsity seasons for Lindale. A year ago as a junior, he carried 218 times for 1,422 yards and 27 touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 392 yards and three scores and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
That came on the heels of a sophomore season that saw the 6-2, 205-pound speedster rushed for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 18 catches for 239 yards.
Jackson, meanwhile, has spent three seasons terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for Pleasant Grove.
The LSU verbal pledge recorded 111 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17 sacks last season.
As a freshman, he finished with 98 tackles and 11.5 sacks, and he followed with nine more sacks as a sophomore in 2018.
Jackson is the first repeat MVP on the East Texas Preseason Dream Team.
Previous Defensive MVPs include Jackson in 2019, Lufkin’s Carl Williams in 2018, Arp’s Demarvion Overshown in 2017, Liberty-Eylau’s Lagarryon Carson in 2016, Gilmer’s Demarco Boyd in 2015, Gladewater’s Daylon Mack in 2014, Gilmer’s Josh Walker in 2013, Longview’s DeMarkus Lathan in 2012, Van’s Dalton Santos in 2011, Daingerfield’s Steve Edmond in 2010, John Tyler’s Ashton Dorsey in 2009 and Lufkin’s Jamarkus McFarland in 2008.
Previous Dream Team Offensive MVPs include Longview’s Haynes King in 2019, Carthage’s Gunner Capps in 2018, Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram in 2017, Mineola’s Jeremiah Crawford in 2016, Tyler Lee’s Zach Hall in 2015, Sulphur Springs’ Larry Pryor in 2014, Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes in 2013, John Tyler’s Greg Ward in 2012, Henderson’s Del Barnes in 2011, Whitehouse’s Trey Metoyer in 2010, Cayuga’s Traylon Shead in 2009 and Sulphur Springs’ Tyrik Rollison in 2008.