Jordan Jenkins exploded for 221 yards on 22 carries and scored three times as the Lindale Eagles rolled to a 49-22 victory over the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
The junior Jenkins found the end zone on runs of 65, 48 and three yards as the Eagles piled up 581 yards in total offense, posting multiple touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Lindale erased an 13-0 deficit to score scored 49 points of the game’s final 51 points and held Pine Tree’s high-octane offense scoreless the second half.
Eagle sophomore quarterback Sam Peterson completed 17 of 24 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He added 85 yards rushing on 12 carries with a 24-yard score.
Pine Tree’s defense struggled to get Lindale’s offense off the field. The Eagles converted 9 of 11 on third down and controlled time of possession with second half scoring drives of 76 and 94 yards.
The Eagles (6-3, 4-2) hold tight to third place in District 9-5A DII, while the Pirates (5-4, 4-2) slide to the fourth and final playoff spot. Lindale closes out its regular season Friday at Jacksonville and Pine Tree puts a wrap on the 2019 regular season at Marshall.
Jenkins was a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles as he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with his Friday performance. Jenkins’ unofficial season totals are now 1,044 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also on the receiving end of two Peterson’s passes for 90 yards and a score, giving him a full night at the office with 311 yards in total offense and four touchdowns.
It was Pine Tree which struck fast and first when D.J. Freeman lobbed a 35-yard scoring toss to J.J. Sparkman at 10:32 of the first quarter. Sparkman used his decided height-advantage to outleap the much shorter Lindale defensive back for the easy score.
Brandt Herber’s point after clanked harmlessly off the right cross bar for a rare miss and a 6-0 lead.
Freeman, who completed 9 of 17 passes for 164 yards and two scores, pegged Gabe Adams on a 16-yard slant and a 13-0 lead. This after Herber split the uprights with his second effort.
The drive was highlighted when Freeman, who rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries, was hit late out of bounds following a 13-yard pickup. The personal foul moved the Pirates inside the Lindale 20 and Freeman found Adams two snaps later.
The Eagles answered with consecutive scoring possessions to close the first. Peterson found Jenkins in the flats and he juked a defender on his way into the end zone from 11 yards out. Landon Love connected on the first of his seven PATs as the Eagles pulled within a score at 3:12.
Tyler Sheffield finished the night with 103 yards on 12 carries, but turned the ball over on Pine Tree’s ensuing drive and James Grady recovered for the Eagles. Peterson promptly ripped off a 17-yard keep and paired with Conner Boyette for a 11-yard score on third and seven. Boyette was on the receiving end of 10 passes for 98 yards.
The two teams proceeded to combine for two scores on two successive plays totaling 123 yards.
Jenkins converted a third down for the Eagles with a 65-yard bolt through the middle of the Pine Tree defense as a 21-13 lead. Freeman got loose on the ensuing change of possession and darted 58 yards to paydirt. The Pirates’ try for two was unsuccessful leaving the score 21-19 with 8:01 to go in the first half.
Lindale flipped the field when Peterson and Boyette combined for a 43-yard pitch-and-catch on yet another third down. Peterson took it himself on a 24-yard quarterback draw and a 28-19 advantage with still half the second quarter to play.
The Pirates looked to answered with a touchdown of their own as Freeman and Sheffield had back-to-back 13-yard jaunts. Freeman added another on a draw and Sheffield pushed the ball to the Eagle five. The drive stalled out and Herber drove home a 24-yard field goal and the scored stood 28-22 at the break.
Lindale moved methodically with its second half start and culminated the 7-play, 76-yard march with Jenkins blazing a 48-yard trail to the pay window at 7:46.
The Eagles added a couple insurance tallies in the fourth when Peterson and Boyette made good on a 15-yard strike and Jenkins polished third off from three yards out at 1:46. The final score was set up when Jenkins gathered in a screen from Peterson and raced 71 yards.