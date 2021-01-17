Lindale senior and Baylor signee Jordan Jenkins, who led the Eagles to the Class 4A Division I state title game, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 9-4A Division I All-District Team for the 2020 season.
Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea was named the league’s Offensive MVP, and Lindale’s Airik Williams earned Defensive MVP accolades.
Jenkins finished the season with 310 carries for 3,053 yards and 51 touchowns, 24 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns and one kickoff return for a score as Lindale defeated Vidor, Needville, Chapel Hill, Kilgore and Austin LBJ before falling to Argyle (49-21) in the 4A Division I state title contest.
McElyea completed 179 of 275 passes for 2,689 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and carried 54 times for 195 yards and four touchdowns as Kilgore advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to Lindale.
Williams recorded 152 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Other superlatives went to Offensive Lineman of the Year Luke Sandifer of Lindale, Offensive Newcomer of the Year Ilonzo McGregor of Chapel Hill, Defensive Lineman of the Year Elvin Calhoun of Palestine, Defensive Newcomer of the Year Taj’Shawn Wilson of Palestine, Utility Player of the Year Jacob Seekford of Lindale and Coach of the Year Chris Cochran of Lindale.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill; Running back: Tray Epps, Kilgore; Jakaryon Conley, Palestine; Fullback: Shedrick Dudley, Palestine; Receiver: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Jermaine Roney, Kilgore; Brian Brown, Kilgore; Cedric Lowe, Athens; Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Tight end: Dominique Milton, Palestine; Line: Josh Kennel, Kilgore; Cayden Croley, Kilgore; Dewaylon Lewis, Palestine; Moses Medrano, Lindale; Will Hutchens, Lindale; Stevie Montgomery, Mabank; Jarrett Henry, Palestine; Trey Hudson, Chapel Hill; Kicker: Landon Love, Lindale; Kick returner: Airik Williams, Lindale; Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Utility: Max Richardson, Chapel Hill; Jeremy Walker, Palestine; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson; Landry Johnson, Mabank; Nathan Sims, Athens
DEFENSE
Line: Kaden Kenney, Kilgore; Brantley Propes, Kilgore; Dewaylon Lewis, Palestine; Jaret Allen, Lindale; Devin Fields, Henderson; Jaymond Jackson, Lindale; Kaizen Burrows, Mabank; Inside linebacker: Brian Brown, Kilgore; Eli Carruthers, Kilgore; Dalton Modisette, Henderson; Colton Widemon, Lindale; Outside linebacker: J.K. Davis, Chapel Hill; Daeion Williams, Palestine; Jacob Taylor, Henderson; Safeties: Marcalien Caraway, Kilgore; Davin Rider, Kilgore; Corey Sanders, Lindale; Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill; Cornerbacks: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Tray Hull, Athens; Jahade Adams, Chapel Hill; Punter: Sam Peterson, Lindale; Punt returner: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Sam Peterson, Lindale; Ty Arroyo, Athens; Running back: Marcus Pruitt, Mabank; D’Cameron Walker, Henderson; Fullback: Omarion Smith, Kilgore; Receiver: Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill; Tawaian Cook, Palestine; Devin Phillips, Henderson; Evan Alford, Lindale; Cade Pippen, Kilgore; Tight end: Jacobe Weick, Kilgore; Daniel Franke, Lindale; Line: Christian Estrella, Kilgore; Devin Coleman, Kilgore; Francisco Morales, Kilgore; J.D. Reazin, Chapel Hill; Kaleb Hagens, Palestine; Kooper Hand, Henderson; Trey Mazratian, Lindale; Raul Carrasco, Mabank; Keviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill; Mason Mitchell, Palestine; Kicker: Adolfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill; Kick returner: TajShawn Wilson, Palestine; Jacob Seekford, Lindale
DEFENSE
Line: Alex Chavez, Kilgore; Hunter Lewis, Kilgore; Peyton Christian, Kilgore; Dominique Milton, Palestine; Mason Mumphrey, Chapel Hill; Omarr Webber, Lindale; Derek Killingsworth, Athens; Christian King, Lindale; Inside linebacker: Kemon Ross, Palestine; Caleb Goforth, Mabank; Brack Dyer, Chapel Hill; Connor Clay, Athens; Outside linebacker: Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Drew Horn, AThens; Shedrick Dudley, Palestine; Safeties: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; D’maurius Session, Palestine; Daylon Garrett, Henderson; Cornerback: Dalton Smith, Kilgore; D.J. Walton, Lindale; Charles Simpson, Henderson; Bam Ford, Chapel Hill; Punter: Cade Pippen, Kilgore; Ty Arroyo, Athens; Punt returner: Airik Williams, Lindale
HONORABLE MENTION
Kilgore: Chris Baldoza; Daverion Franklin; Henderson: Brenden Collins; Ya’Corus Porter
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Kilgore: Cason Cox, Tray Epps, Thomas Hattaway, Joshua Kennel, Dalton McElyea, Cade Pippen, Brandley Propes, Jared Rich