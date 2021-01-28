East Texas standouts Jordan Jenkins of Lindale and Trevion Sneed of Mineola were among six winners announced on Thursday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Players of the Year during a virtual celebration.
Jenkins, the Class 4A Player of the Year, and Sneed, who took top honors in Class 3A, were joined by North Shore’s Dematrius Davis for Class 6A, Lubbock Coronado’s Sawyer Robertson in Class 5A, Mart’s Roddrell Freeman for Class 2A and Dallas Parish Episcopal’s Preston Stone for private schools.
This is the 15th consecutive season the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week/Player of the Year program has recognized the state’s top student athletes for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
One player from each classification was selected weekly as Player of the Week, and all of those players were then eligible to be named Player of the Year.
Jenkins, who will play at Baylor, finished the season with 310 carries for 3,044 yards and 51 touchdowns to go along with 24 catches for 211 yards and three scores. He also averaged 37.4 yards on kick returns, with one touchdown.
Sneed, who will play at SMU, rushed for 3,082 yards and 36 touchdowns on 337 carries and also recorded 144 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, 30 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and one defensive touchdown.
Ironically, both players were picked as Players of the Week for their performances in Week six of the season. Jenkins rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in just two quarters of action in a 52-6 win over Chapel Hill that week, and Sneed rushed for 215 yards and five touchdowns on nine carries to go along with nine tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure in a 55-23 win over Bonham.
Davis finished the year with 3572 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to go along with 775 rushing yards and 22 scores. Robertson passed for 4,509 yards, 58 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 233 yards and five scores.
Freeman finished with 1,449 yards and 16 passing touchdowns, 1,853 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns and 74 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.
Stone passed for 3,448 yards and 38 touchdowns and added 536 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.