Colin Jeter’s football journey over the past few years hasn’t included much football.
That changes this weekend.
Jeter, a former Longview Lobo, Kilgore College Ranger and LSU Tiger standout will hit the field for the Seattle Dragons of the upstart XFL on Saturday, ended a three-year road of battling to get back in the game.
“It’s been a crazy journey and I think I’m going to end up the craziest football story out there,” Jeter said with a laugh. “I’m excited to play. It’s been kind of a wild ride the past few years.”
Jeter’s early football story is well-known. After signing with Air Force out of Longview High, Jeter transferred to Kilgore College to be closer to his mother, who was battling cancer at the time.
After a year with the Rangers, Jeter went on to a standout career at LSU.
Jeter first rose to the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. A foot injury ended his time there.
It was then on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before another injury, a concussion, resulted in being waived.
He signed with Memphis of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before he found out that his foot injury didn’t properly heal. It was back to rehab and away from the field — another setback, yes, but not the end.
Jeter was drafted by the Seattle Dragons in October and now, fully healthy, is ready for his return to the field.
“I’m healthy, feeling good and ready to get out there,” Jeter said. “This is my first time really playing since my senior year of college. I got one preseason game in the NFL and that’s it.
“It’s been a long time coming.”
The Dragons take on the D.C. Defenders at 1 p.m. Saturday on ABC, the first game of the XFL season, which runs through April. Every game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 or FS2 this season.
“It’s a new league, a whole new thing for everybody,” Jeter said. “I think everyone is in a similar situation, just excited to play football.
“This is the first game of this brand-new league so I guess you can say we’re making history. Everyone is just excited to get out there and do their thing.”
Jeter, a 6-5, 250-pound tight end, said the competition level is high.
According to an ESPN report, 207 of the 416 players on XFL rosters have been with an NFL team in the past six months. The league features former NFL coaches, including Seattle’s Jim Zorn and Houston Roughneck head coach June Jones as well as Bob Stoops, the former Oklahoma head coach who is now the head coach of the Dallas Renegades.
Oliver Luck serves as the commissioner for Vince McMahon’s league.
The rosters feature such players as former Dallas Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar as well as Landry Jones and Cardale Jones.
“We’ve got guys that I played with or against in high school, college or professionally,” Jeter said. “There’s great talent everywhere and guys are hungry to work to get the opportunity to get back in the league. There are ballplayers out here and I think it’ll be a high level of competition.”
The teams went through a mini-camp and training camp — Seattle’s took place in Houston — and now they’re preparing for the regular season, Jeter said from the team hotel in Seattle, where they take the monorail to the team’s practice facility.
“It’s football at the end of the day but being the first year, everyone is trying to figure it out as we go somewhat,” he said.
“It’s all brand new. Training camp was a bit shorter because of the accelerated time frame. All of these guys, we’re old enough to handle that kind of stuff and what it entails. Football-wise, everyone is experienced and knows what they’re doing.”
The XFL will feature a few different rules than NCAA and NFL football. ‘Less stall, more ball’ is how the league describes itself on its website. It follows: “We’re evolving things just a bit … A fast-paced game with fewer stoppages. We’ve made timing changes, common sense rules changes and created five gameplay innovations that will raise the excitement level and minimize the downtime. We’re staying true to the foundations of football ... with a few twists.”
There are timing changes, such as a 25-second play clock and an ‘up-tempo game clock,’ which means that when a play ends out of bounds or there is an incompletion, the game clock will be stopped until the ball is spotted.
There is a one-foot inbounds rule and double-forward passes are allowed as well as modified rules on punts and kickoffs. Overtime will be shoot-out style and point-afters are from the 2, 5 or 10-yard lines worth one, two or three points, respectively.
All of the rule changes can be found on XFL.com.
”There are a few changes but I think they are going to be changes that people enjoy,” Jeter said. “They’ve made some rules to make it a little more fun and faster. It’s football, no doubt about that, I think people should expect a high level of competition and to see guys that are going to put everything on the line.”
The journey for Jeter has been a twisting one, full of setbacks and adversity, but with his determination, work ethic and skillset, the journey is, in a fresh way, just getting started.
”Gratification,” Jeter said of what he will feel when he steps back on the field. “It’s been three years of working and I’m finally getting the chance to get back out there and play this game I love.
”I’m ready to get out there and get to work.”
He’s ready, in his own words, finally, to continue his football journey.