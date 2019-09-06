ORE CITY — Joaquin opened the scoring with a long pass, but turned things over to its ground game later en route to a 34-13 win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday at Rebel Stadium.
The Rams (2-0) scored just over three minutes into the game on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Connor Bragg to Lorenzo Lane.
Ore City tied things on a 6-yard TD toss from Ty Freeman to Jarrett Tutt, and the teams later traded scores again to keep it interesting.
Ian Shahan went in from three yards out for Joaquin to give the Rams a brief lead with just under a minute left in the opening quarter, but 18 seconds into the second stanza Jose Lopez raced 55 yards for a touchdown and Juan Garcia booted the extra point to give Ore City a 13-12 lead.
From there it was all Joaquin as the Rams scored on a 16-yard run by Gunner Nelson and PAT from Jesus Bravo and a 1-yard run by Bragg and another PAT by Bravo to move Joaquin in front 26-13.
The Rams put things on ice late in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard TD run by Lane and a two-point conversion run by Nelson.
The Rebels (1-1) will visit Frankston next Friday. Joaquin hosts Shelbyville.