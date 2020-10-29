Joe Jones was once the new guy and came in with all the potential to be a major contributor on the Lobos’ defensive line.
Jones entered the season as the lone returning started up front, a year after making his debut alongside standouts Drew Beltran and Sawyer Goram-Welch. Now, he’s found himself in that same role as leader and applying the things he’s learned along the way all while continuing to improve himself.
”My mentality coming in was that I had to push these guys that haven’t been on varsity before, to push them to be on that level where we can succeed and help everyone behind us succeed,” Jones said. “I learned (from Beltran and Goram-Welch) to never give up, always believe in yourself and to keep pushing through everything.”
With Jones paving the way, Trevor Tamplin, Jahkamian Carr and Bryant Arthur have rounded into a formidable group for the Lobo defense.
”Everyone has come a long way and there’s been a lot of improvement,” Jones said of the defensive line. “We had people doubting us on the line but I knew what we were capable of doing. I had hope and faith that we would learn and push through and we have. It’s not perfect at all but we’re getting better.”
Added Lobo head coach John King: “The experience that Joe got last year playing with those guys really helped him understand what it is like playing defense for the Lobos and he’s showing that to those around him. His development, along with (defensive line coach) Brandon Bonds and those guys have really turned him into a heck of football player. He’s a guy that’s big, strong and has gotten a lot more mobile that has a chance to play at the next level.”
There were questions coming into the season on the defensive line that would shape the look of the entire Lobo defense. Tamplin, Carr and Arthur have answered the bell.
Tamplin has been a force with five tackles for loss, three sacks, a pass defended and a forced safety. Carr has 23 tackles with two tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles this past week.
”All three of those guys were JV players for us last year,” King said. “We weren’t sure coming into the year what we were going to do, stay three down or go four down because we weren’t sure about our defensive line. A lot of what we were going to do was going to depend on how well those guys progressed. They’ve answered the bell.”
Both Jones and King credited Bonds, who was a standout defensive tackle at SMU in college.
”He gets the most out of his kids, is a great technician and motivator,” King said of Bonds, who is in his third season at Longview. “He understands kids and how to handle different situations. You never know what is going on in their personal life and he has the temperament to be able to handle it. But he’s got the relationship with him where he can grind on them and push them and they respond.”
Jones saw those things from his coach from the very beginning.
”He’s pushed me from the very beginning and it’s been up and down at times but I see him as a father figure.
“At the end of the day, he’s teaching you about life and football at the same time,” Jones said. “He’s teaching us to be better people and players.”
Bonds saw the potential from Jones early and continued to add pressure.
”Total 360 with him from the first time he walked in the door,” Bonds said. “He’s always had the potential but just had to flip the switch. He did that last year and is really coming into his own.”
They might not get all the big stats or look like the typical defensive line but the Lobo line has been a driving force for the rest of the defense.
They’re fine with that.
”We have to take care of those guys behind us,” Jones said. “If we’re doing our jobs then they’re able to do theirs and it’s good for all of us.
”It’s been a crazy year but we’re learning, working and pushing every day to get better as a team.”
Longview (4-1, 1-0 in District 7-5A, DI) travels to Wylie East (1-2, 0-1) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wylie Stadium.