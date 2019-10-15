JUNIOR VARSITY
■ U. GROVE 22, B. SANDY 20: UNION GROVE — Cooper Vestal tossed a pair of touchdown passes, and Union Grove — playing with 12 players — notched a 22-20 win over Big Sandy.
Vestal hit Jaden Chavers from 16 yards out and Tyler Barkley on a 40-yard scoring strike. Davi Branscom added a 15-yard TD run and a two-point conversion for the Lions.
EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 32, LUFKIN 8: Elijah Johnson rushed for 165 yards and scored on three of his eight rushing attempts, leading the Judson Blue Devils to a 32-8 win over Lufkin Gold.
Johnson scored on runs of 20, 55 and 43 yards and also added a two-point conversion run. Willie Nelson added seven carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Tutt completed his only pass of the night for a 14-yard TD strike to Jamerson Daronsbourg.
Offensive line standouts for the Blue Devils were Davell Keeley, Stephen Gonzalez, Tyreke Tennison, Jacoby Watts and Kameron Murray.
Defensive leaders were Watts, Christopher Wilder, Andrew Pierce, Daronsbourg, Jeremiah Bowie, Datravion Gates and Kendric Brown.
■ FOREST PARK 14, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Jaiden Simmons and Daizhon Buchanan combined for 105 rushing yards and scored a touchdown apiece as Forest Park earned a 14-0 win over Nacogdoches Moses.
Simmons carried twice for 72 yards, and Buchanan had 12 carries for 35 yards. Dylan Henderson passed for 42 yards and a two-point conversion, and Billy Smith carried seven times for 48 yards for the Eagles.
Demetric Brooks (fumble recovery), Zechariah Gonerway (four tackles, 2 TFL), Raimone Flournoy (two tackles), Buchanan (forced fumble, fumble recovery), Tavion Morgan (forced fumble, five tackles) and Smith (fumble recovery) were defensive standouts.
■ TYLER MOORE 23, FOSTER 20: TYLER — The Foster Dragons dropped a 23-20 decision to Tyler Moore on Tuesday.
Daedrion Garrett rushed for 184 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the loss for the Dragons. Chase Smith had 28 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Timothy Hutchins, Chris Head and Jacob Mobley led the defense for Foster.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ LUFKIN 22, JUDSON 12: Lufkin Gold earnd a 22-12 win over Judson on Tuesday.
Kelvin Washington carried 11 times for 138 yards and scored on an 89-yard run in the loss for Judson. Trenton Boyd added four carries for 22 yards and an touchdown, and Kiefer Doxey completed a 25-yard pass to Jaleel Cooper.
■ FOREST PARK 30, NACOGDOCHES 8: NACOGDOCHES — Andrew Flores passed form 225 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one rushing TD as the Forest Park Eagles rolled to a 30-8 win over Nacogdoches Moses.
Flores completed 6 of 8 passes, with Theotis McKelvey grabbing four passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. D’Kyrian Henderson added two catches for 65 yards and a two-point conversion, and Simon Nava carried seven times for 42 yards, one TD and a two-pointer.
Nava also forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble.
■ FOSTER 46, TYLER MOORE 27: TYLER — Kason Brooks rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns, Brenden Reese added 59 yards, a touchdown and four two-pointers and the Foster Dragons earned a 46-27 win over Tyler Moore.
Damarrion Williams tossed a 30-yard TD strike to Ledell Kenney for the Dragons.
Defensive standouts were Isaiah Horton, Ja’Khaden Faggans and Jeremiah Thomas.
JUNIOR HIGH
■ UNION GROVE 6, BIG SANDY 0: UNION GROVE — Kayden Day scored the lone touchdown of the night on a 40-yard run as Union Grove edged Big Sandy, 6-0.
Other standouts for the Lions were Rowdy Williams, Matthew Gipson, Jace Roberts, Carter Cooper and Vance Aaron.
