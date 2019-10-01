EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 12, FOSTER 6: Andrew Tutt threw a touchdown pass to Jaymerson Darensbourg, Christopher Wilder recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score and the Foster Dragons improved to 4-0 with a 12-6 win over the Judson Blue Devils.
Elijah Johnson rushed for 61 yards on nine carries. Willie Nelson had 43 yards on 13 attempts, and Ethan Harrison had a clutch 15-yard reception on fourth-and-five to keep a drive alive.
Defensively, Andrew Pierce forced a fumble, Elijah Johnson had two tackles for loss and Datravion Gates forced a fumble.
For Foster in the loss, Daedrion Garrett rushed for 52 yards, Chris Head added a touchdown run and Keadryan Parker rushed for 23 yards.
Jaquarias Thomas, Chris Head, Tim Hutchins and Jonathan Lee were defensive standouts.
■ FOREST PARK 14, LUFKIN 6: Dabraylon Jones tossed touchdown passes of 99 and 75 yards to Jaiden Simmons, and the Forest Park Eagles notched a 14-6 win over Lufkin Gold.
Jones also rushed for 17 yards and a two-point conversion for the Eagles, and Billy Smith picked up 52 yards on 10 carries.
Felipe Sanchez had an interception and seven tackles to lead the defense. Guadalupe Gonzalez recorded a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles. Simmons recovered a fumble. Tavion Morgan had a sack, five tackles and a forced fumble and Zechariah Gonerway recovered a fumble.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ FOSTER 12, JUDSON 6: Kason Brooks and Jakaevon Odum both scored rushing touchdowns for the Dragons as Foster notched a 12-6 win over the Judson Blue Devils.
Brooks rushed for 89 yards and a score, and Odum picked up 59 yards and scored once. Defensively, Brenden Reese intercepted a pass and Jamayis Morrow was listed as a standout.
For Judson in the loss, Kelvin Washington carried 12 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.
■ LUFKIN 22, FOREST PARK 6: Andrew Flores passed for 90 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as Fores Park dropped a 22-6 decision to Lufkin Gold.
Theotis McKelvey had a 50-yard TD grab from Flores, and Justin Watlington caught two passes for 50 yards.
Flores also had three tackles on defense. Gerald Wooten had four tackles, Simon Nava five tackles and a fumble recovery and Deshaun Abran a forced fumble.