EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 36, NACOGDOCHES 12: Willie Nelson rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Andrew Tutt passed for a score and added one TD on the ground and Judson rolled to a 36-12 win over Nacogdoches Moses at Judson Stadium.
Nelson carried five times for 64 yards and scored on runs of 15 and 23 yards to go along with a two-point conversion. Tutt scored on a 14-yard run and completed all seven of his pass attempts for 107 yards.
Ethan Harrison caught two passes for 65 yards, including a 60-yard scoring strike from Tutt. Jeremiah Bowie had three catches for 23 yards, Jaymerson Darensbourg one catch for 17 yards, Elijah Johnson 41 rushing yards and a two-point conversion, Davis Justice 11 rushing yards and Andrew Pierce eight rushing yards behind offensive line standouts Stephen Gonzalez, Kameron Murray, Davell Keeley and Tyreke Tennison.
Defensive standouts were Dakaylen Reese (interception), Christopher Wilder (55-yard fumble return for a TD), Darensbourg, Pierce, Kendric Brown and Datravion Gates.
■ FOSTER 24, LUFKIN 6: Daedrion Garrett rushed for one touchdown and returned an interception for a score, leading the Foster Dragons to a 24-6 win over Lufkin Gold.
Garrett rushed for 61 yards, a TD and a two-point conversion to go along with his pick six. Chase Smith added 40 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Chris Head had a two-point conversion.
Garrett, Head, DeAndre Drish and Jonathan Lee were defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 18, NACOGDOCHES 0: Kelvin Washington scored three times, and the Blue Devils pitched a shutout on defense in an 18-0 win over Nacogdoches Moses at Judson Stadium.
Washington carried eight times for 101 yards and scored on runs of 13 and 30 yards to go along with a 50-yard punt return for a score.
Trenton Boyd rushed for 42 yards on five carries, and Kiefer Doxey completed one pass for 20 yards to Jaleel Cooper.
Defensive standouts were Buster Mumphrey, Washington, Boyd, Michael Yarnell, Keonte Woodard, Jovon Towns and Cooper.
■ FOSTER 0, LUFKIN 0: The Foster Dragons and Lufkin Gold battled to a 0-0 tie.
Kason Brooks led Foster with 73 rushing yards. Brenden Reese added 18 yards on the ground and four receiving yards, and Jakaevon Odum picked up 52 yards on the ground to go along with 15 receiving yards.
Defensive standouts were Reese (interception), Jamayis Morrow and Isaiah Horton.
JUNIOR HIGH
■ PINE TREE A 19, S. SPRINGS 12: Dekylan Johnson scored once on the ground and threw a TD pass, Bryson Lewis added a 20-yard TD run and Pine Tree A earned a 19-12 win over Sulphur Springs.
Johnson scored on a 15-yard run and tossed a 30-yard touchdown strike to Alston Elder-Gunter for the Pirates. Ismael Hernandez booted a PAt.
Defensive standouts for the Pirates were Caleb Snoddy (three tackles for loss), Daylan Evans (four tackles for loss), Alex Brace (eight tackles), Quinten Clark (strip sack, three tackles), Karol Ramirez (five tackles), Hernandez (sack).
■ SULPHUR SPRINGS 16, PINE TREE B 14: Pine Tree’s B team fell 16-14 to Sulphur Springs.
Dean McMillen tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Jackson, and Nic Williams scored on a 1-yard run for the Pirates.
Defensive standouts were Josh Stevens (six tackles), Manuel Underhill (six tackles for loss, interception) and J.D. Shaw (five tackles).
From Staff Reports