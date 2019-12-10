Headed up by first team selections Steven Hubbard and Sedrick Williams, Kilgore College placed a total of five players on the NJCAA All-American Football Team for the 2019 season.
Hubbard, and offensive lineman from Houston, and Williams, a defensive lineman from Houma, Louisiana, were joined by teammates and second team selections Omar Manning, Kelton Moss and Sidney Walker. Manning is a receiver from Lancaster, Moss a defensive lineman from Jonesboro, Louisiana and Walker an offensive lineman from Crestview, Florida.
All five players are sophomores.
Hubbard and Walker anchored an offensive line that helped the KC defense roll up 485.2 total yards, 232.9 rushing yards and 35.1 points per game during an 8-2 season that saw the Rangers finish 8-2 and win the regular season Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship.
Williams, the SWJCFC Most Valuable Player, recorded 48 tackles, seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two blocked kicks. Moss recorded 59 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Manning caught 35 passes for 727 yards and six touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown.
The SWJCFC had a total of 13 players selected to the All-American Team.
First team picks included Navarro quarterback Parker McNeil along with Trinity Valley linebacker Race Moser, kicker Eddie Godina and offensive lineman Makai Hart and Tyler tight end Jacob Kainer.
Second team picks included Cisco defensive back John Blunt, Northeastern Oklahoma defensive back C.J. Thompson, Tyler kicker Ryan Harwell and Tyler kicker Chris Sanders.