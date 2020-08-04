Kilgore College typically holds spring football drills, but in 2021, the spring action will count in the standings.
The Rangers, coming off an 8-2 season, recently released their updated schedule, which includes eight regular season games. A ninth game would only happen if KC finishes the regular season first or second in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
Kilgore was originally scheduled to take on longtime rival Tyler Junior College on Aug. 22 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore, but the National Junior College Athletic Association pushed the season to the spring.
The Rangers will now begin practice on March 1, and are scheduled to open the season on March 27 at home against Blinn College in a 3 p.m. contest.
Kilgore will then travel to Miami, Oklahoma to battle Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on April 3, host New Mexico Military Institute on April 10 and visit Navarro on April 17.
KC will then play back-to-back Thursday games, visiting Tyler on April 22 and hosting Southern University-Shreveport on April 29.
The regular season slate concludes with a home game against Cisco on Saturday, May 8 and a trip to Athens to meet Trinity Valley on Mayc 15.
The Thursday game against Tyler has a 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff. The game against Southern University-Shreveport is the annual Hall of Fame Game, and kickoff time for that contest has yet to be announced. The remaining games all have scheduled 3 p.m. starts.
There will be no playoffs this year. The regular season conference champion would be a national championship game contender if they are ranked in the top two at the end of the regular season. No bowl games will be played either — just a national championship contest.
Kilgore was recently picked to finish first in a preseason poll by Southwest Junior College Football Conference coaches and the media covering the conference.
The Rangers earned four first-place votes and a total of 51 points in the coaches poll, with Trinity Valley picked second.
In the media poll, the Rangers had 52 points and three first-place votes, with Navarro earning the second spot.
In the poll released by coaches, Trinity Valley received no first-place votes, but the next three teams — Navarro, Northeastern Oklahoma and New Mexico Military Institute — all got one vote and they were separated by a total of eight points.
Blinn, Tyler and Cisco rounded out the poll.
The media gave Navarro two first-place votes, with Trinity Valley and Blinn both earning one first-place vote. A total of five points separated those teams.
Northeastern Oklahoma was picked fifth, with Tyler and NMMI tying for sixth and Cisco picked eighth again.