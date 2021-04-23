Kilgore (4-0) vs. Tyler (2-2)CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
COACHES
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Tyler: Thomas Rocco
Last week: Kilgore 52, Navarro 38; Tyler 24, NEO 17
Up next: Southern University-Shreveport at Kilgore (7 p.m. Thursday); New Mexico Military Institute at Tyler
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays (26 of 43, 413 yards, 2 TD; 2 TD rushing) … RB Kennieth Lacy (34 carries, 448 yards, 3 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (31 carries, 215 yards, 2 TD) … WR Bailee Davenport (22 carries, 205 yards, 1 TD) … WR Marques Pearson (12 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (10 catches, 210 yards, 2 TD; 1 KOR for TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (36 tackles, 3 sacks, INT) … LB Keith Harris (35 tackles) … DB Tristan Driggers (23 tackles) … DL Maurice Westmoreland (2 sacks) … DL Charles Hill (2 sacks)
Tyler: QB Brendon Strickland (69 of 150, 1,012 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT) … RB Roderick Hawkins (65 carries, 258 yards, 1 TD) … WR Joshua McDowell (18 catches, 138 yards, 2 TD) … WR Rowry Bailey (14 catches, 160 yards, 1 TD) … WR Jostein Clarke (9 catches, 222 yards, 2 TD) … LB Ronald Caldwell (21 tackles) … LB O’Tay Baker (1.5 sacks)
Did you know: In four games, KC has forced 13 turnovers – 8 interceptions and 5 fumbles … KC averages 523 yards (369.8 rushing) and 39 points per game and gives up 253.5 yards and 21.3 points per contest … TJC averages 478.5 yards (304.5 passing) and 36.3 points per game and allows 323 yards and 28 points per contest … Today’s meeting is the 125th between the two rivals, and Tyler holds a slim 62-60-2 advantage … KC has won five in a row and eight of nine against the Apaches … The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win … Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons … The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones, Mississippi in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion … The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games, with TJC winning 34-28 in triple overtime in 2000, 40-37 in double overtime in 2009 and 30-7 in OT in 2010 and KC earning a 34-28 win in double overtime the last time the two teams met back in 2019 … KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season