Kilgore (3-2, 2-2) vs. Cisco (1-3, 0-2)Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Chesley Stadium, Cisco
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Cisco: Ryan Taylor
Last week: Navarro 47, Kilgore 43; Trinity Valley 34, Cisco 31
Up next: Kilgore is open (host Snow College on Oct. 23); Northeastern Oklahoma at Cisco
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays ... QB Clifton McDowell ... RB Kennieth Lacy ... RB Garrison Johnson ... WR Cassius Allen ... WR Marques Pearson ... PK Eduardo Jaimes ... LB Keith Harris ... DB Tristan Driggers ... DL Maurice Westmoreland
Cisco: QB Mehki Hagens ... RB Christian Mosley ... WR Justin Hammond ... LB David Powers ... DB Bobby crosty ... LB Ed Jones IV
Did you know: This is the 50th meeting between Kilgore and Cisco, and Kilgore leads the series 32-17-1 … The teams first met back in 1964 and battled to a 16-16 tie … Cisco has won three in a row against the Rangers (37-20 in the spring of 2021, 38-23 in 2019 and 34-27 in 2018), but KC had won two in a row and seven of eight before the 2017 season ... Kilgore is averaging 524.8 yards and 40.2 points per game this season while giving up 396.8 yards and 25.8 points ... Cisco averages 301.5 yards and 35 points per game and gives up 362.3 yards and 24 points per contest ... Cisco’s lone win was a 69-0 win over Reservation Prep. After losing 35-14 to Navarro, Cisco’s next two games were losses to Blinn and Trinity Valley by a combined 4 points (27-26 to Blinn and 34-31 to TVCC
Around the SWJCFC: Northeastern Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2) at Tyler (2-2, 1-1); Blinn (2-2, 1-2) vs. Navarro (2-3, 1-3) at Midlothian