Kilgore (1-0) vs. Northeastern Oklahoma (2-0)
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Red Robertson Field, Miami, Oklahoma
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NEO: Zach Crissup
Last week: Kilgore 41, Tyler 10; NEO 78, Gordon’s Prep 0
Up next:
Players to watch
Kilgore: La’Ravien Elia (8 of 15, 173 yards, 1 TD) … RB Donerio Davenport (16 carries, 156 yards, 2 TD) … OL Wallace Unamba … OL Ja’Darlon Key … WR Willie McCoy (5 catches, 136 yards) … DB Da’Marcus Crosby (11 tackles, interception) … LB Derick Mourning (7 tackles) … DL Terry Webb (6 tackles, 2 sacks) … DL Derek Burns (4 tackles, 2 sacks) … DL Derrick Martin (3 tackles, ½ sack, 1 blocked punt)
NEO: QB Bryce Bodkin (5 for 5, 78 yards, 1 TD) … RB Trevon Woolfolk(14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TD) … DL Marcus Morris (6 tackles, 3 sacks)
Did you know: Kilgore is ranked No. 6 (up to spots) in this week’s NJCAA National Football Poll. Southwest Junior College Football Conference rival and defending national champion New Mexico Military is ranked No. 1, and SWJCFC rival Blinn moved into the poll at No. 15 this week … The Rangers and NEO met for the first time back in 1951, with Kilgore earning a 27-14 win in the Texas Bowl … The teams did not play again until 1967, with NEO coming away with a 32-13 win over the Rangers … KC and NEO have met two other times in bowl games, with NEO winning 21-14 in 1980 and 13-0 in 1982 in the Garland Bowl ... KC has won five in a row against the Norsemen, earning a 34-0 win in the fall of 2021 and a 14-13 win in the spring of that same year to go along with a 28-21win in 2018 and wins of 31-24 (regular season) and 62-19 (SWJCFC championship game) in 2018 … NEO’s last win in the series was a 42-14 decision in 2017 … NEO has outscored two opponents – Southern Shreveport and Gordon’s Prep – by a combined total of 122-0
Around the SWJCFC: Navarro at New Mexico Military Institute; Cisco at Blinn