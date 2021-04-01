From Staff Reports
Kilgore (1-0) vs. NE Oklahoma (0-1)
Time: 2:30 p.m. today
Stadium: Robertson Stadium, Miami, Oklahoma
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NEO: Zach Crissup
Last week: Kilgore 56, Blinn 21; TVCC 29, NEO 10
Up next: New Mexico Military Institute at Kilgore; Blinn at Navarro
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays (4 of 9, 24 yards; 1 TD rushing) ... QB L’Ravien Elia (2 for 3, 10 yards; 67 rushing yards, 1 TD) ... QB Chance Amie (9 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD) ... RB Brandon Webb (7 carries, 81 yards, 2 TD) ... RB Garrison Johnson (9 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD) ... RB Kennieth Lacy (8 carries, 50 yards) ... DB Tristan Driggers (6 tackles, 2 TFL) ... LB Keith Harris (6 tackles, fumble recovery) ... Quinton Sharkey (6 tackles, 1 sack, Int.) ...
NEO: Rylan McQuarters (100-yard KO return vs. TVCC)
Did you know: KC piled up 470 rushing yards and 504 total yards last week in a win over Blinn ... This is the 41st meeting between the two schools, and Kilgore currently leads the overall series 21-19 … The Rangers and Norsemen met for the first time back in 1951, with Kilgore earning a 27-14 win in the Texas Bowl … The teams did not play again until 1967, with NEO coming away with a 32-13 win over the Rangers … KC and NEO have met two other times in bowl games, with NEO winning 21-14 in 1980 and 13-0 in 1982 in the Garland Bowl ... KC has won three in a row against the Norsemen, earning a 28-21 win in 2019 and notching 31-24 (regular season) and 62-19 (SWJCFC championship game) wins in 2018 ... NEO’s last win in the series was a 42-14 victory in 2017