Kilgore (3-0, 2-0) vs. NMMI (3-0, 1-0)
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: The Wool Bowl, Roswell, New Mexico
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NMMI: Kurt Taufa’asau
Last week: Kilgore 34, Northeastern Oklahoma 0; New Mexico Military Institute 39, Corsicana 31
Up next: Navarro at Kilgore; New Mexico Military Institute at Blinn
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays (37 of 51, 762 yards, 9 TD, 1 interception; 1 TD rushing) … RB Kennieth Lacy (14 carries, 112 yards) … WR Cassius Allen (9 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (7 catches, 174 yards, 1 TD) … WR Zeek Freeman (4 catches, 214 yards, 3 TD) … DB Jordan Moore (23 tackles) … LB Keith Harris (22 tackles) … DL Maurice Westmoreland (3 sacks)
NMMI: QB Diego Pavia (18 of 24, 195 yards, 2 TD) … RB Anthony Grant (23 carries, 169 yards, 2 TD) … WR Terrance Moore (5 catches; 18 carries, 119 yards, 4 TD) … DB Joseph Norwood (1 interception)
Did you know: Kilgore is ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA national football poll behind Snow College … Today’s game marks the seventh meeting between Kilgore and NMMI. Kilgore is 5-1 all-time against the Broncos, with wins coming in 2016 (28-16), 2017 (17-15), 2018 (21-19) and the first of two meetings in 2019 (35-26). NMMI avenged that early 2019 loss with a 20-10 win over the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs later that season … KC won in the spring, 34-13 … Taufa’asau was the team’s defensive line coach and assistant head coach before being named interim head coach when Joe Forchtner stepped down as head coach in June to fill an academic position at the school
Around the SWJCFC: Tyler at Trinity Valley; Navarro at Northeastern Oklahoma; Louisiana Community Christian at Blinn