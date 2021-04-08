Kilgore (2-0) vs. NMMI (1-1)Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NMMI: Joe Forchtner
Last week: Kilgore 14, Northeastern Oklahoma 13; New Mexico Military Institute 56, Navarro 38
Up next: Kilgore at Navarro; Blinn at NMMI
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Chance Amie (28 carries, 218 yards, 2 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (18 carries, 143 yards, 2 TD) … RB Brandon Webb (12 carries, 110 yards, 2 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (22 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 blocked PAT) … LB Keith Harris (18 tackles) … DB Tristan Driggers (12 tackles) … DL Charles Hill (9 tackles, 1 sack)
NMMI: QB Diego Pavia (10 of 19, 111 yards, 1 TD; 1 TD rushing) … QB Chandler Galban (5 of 12, 103 yards) … RB Anthony Grant (35 carries, 366 yards, 4 TD) … RB Tyrique Thompson (21 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD) … LB Jimmy Harrison (12 tackles) … DL Leo Claussnitzer (6 tackles, 2 sacks)
Did you know: Kilgore is ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA football poll … Today’s game marks the sixth meeting between the Rangers and NMMI. Kilgore is 4-1 against the Broncos, with wins coming in 2016 (28-16), 2017 (17-15), 2018 (21-19) and the first meeting of the 2019 season (35-26). NMMI avenged that early 2019 loss with a 20-10 win over the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs later that season … Grant was named the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in last week’s win over Navarro. He also had 127 yards on kick returns