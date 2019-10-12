6-4A DII
PLEASANT GROVE 49, PITTSBURG 19: PITTSBURG - After playing things even for a quarter, Pleasant Grove took control with a big second quarter en route to a 49-19 win over Pittsburg.
The scored was knotted at 7-7 after on stanza before the Hawks (6-1, 1-0) erupted for 28 unanswered points in the second quarter. Pittsburg drops to 3-4 and 0-1 with the loss.
Brayden Bolton rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Pirates. Kemarian McCain passed for 95 yards and a touchdown, with Promous Morrison hauling in six catches for 44 yards and one score.
Christian Bates had 19 tackles and four tackles for loss for Pittsburg. Cade Busch intercepted a pass, and Brian Reyes and Ty Price had fumble recoveries for the Pirates.
Pittsburg is open next week. Pleasant Grove hosts Gilmer.
7-3A DI
HUGHES SPRINGS 32, ATLANTA 29: ATLANTA - Trayvon Kennedy carried 26 times for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns - including a 4-yarder in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference - as the Hughes Springs Mustangs held on for a 32-29 win over Atlanta.
The mustangs move to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win. Atlanta drops to 4-3 and 2-1.
Atlanta got on the board first in the opening quarter, but Hughes Springs answered quickly with a 90-yard kickoff return by Collin Cook.
The Mustangs trailed 21-15 before using a 31-yard field goal by Cook, a 1-yard run by Tyson Daigle and Kennedy's 4-yard run to take the lead for good.
The Mustangs will host Hooks and Atlanta visits Mount Vernon on Friday.
11-3A DII
ELYSIAN FIELDS 51, QUEEN CITY 6: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Ryan Wilkerson rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Smith scored on half of his 10 runs and Elysian Fields strolled to a 51-6 win over Queen City.
Wilkerson completed 9 of 13 passes and also rushed for 61 yards. Smith carried 10 times for 94 yards and 5 TDs and caught five passes for 75 yards.
Jackson Illingworth finished with two catches for 63 yards and one TD.
The Yellowjackets (4-2, 3-1) will visit Waskom on Friday. Queen City (0-6, 0-3) host Daingerfield.
PAUL PEWITT 47, NEW DIANA 21: DIANA - La-Jathan Allen carried 29 times for 235 yards and scored three times, and Paul Pewitt remained unbeaten on the year with a 47-21 win over New Diana.
Keiuntray Hawkins added 11 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown, and the Bulls also got TD runs from Cross Holder and Kadrien Johnson. Paul Pewitt piled up 519 rushing yards on 65 carries.
Holder also completed a couple of passes for 49 yards.
Allen led the way defensively with 12 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Hawkins recorded three sacks, and Rhys Kelley and John Hargrove recovered fumbles.
DAINGERFIELD 64, ORE CITY 18: ORE CITY - The Daingerfield Tigers scored early and often, rolling to a 64-18 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Ty Freeman passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off four times in the loss for Ore City (1-5, 0-3). Jose Lopez added 51 rushing yards. Juan Garcia caught three passes for 23 yards. Ryan Shastid had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. David Andrews hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass and Aaron Nigreville finished with four catches for 87 yards and one score.
Daingerfield (4-2, 2-1) will visit Queen City on Friday. Ore City hosts New Diana on Thursday.
10-2A DI
CARLISLE 34, CUSHING 0: PRICE - Carlos DeLeon rushed for three touchdowns and threw one TD pass, Levi Gholson scored on the defensive side for Carlisle and the Indians rolled to a 34-0 win over Cushing.
DeLeon carried 10 times for 153 yards and completed 10 of 12 passes for 118 yards as the Indians improved to 4-2 overall by winning their district opener. Jamion Turner added 66 yards on five carries, and Ignacio hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from DeLeon.
Gholson finished with two tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive score. Ayden Player had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, Alexis Sainz and Alex Garca six tackles and a tackle for loss apiece and Louie Garza five tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Carlisle will visit Alto on Friday.