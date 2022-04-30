KILGORE - Demolition and construction is ongoing inside R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to prepare for major upgrades for the 2022 football season.
The same could be said for the activities on the field Saturday as the Kilgore College Rangers wrapped up spring football practice with the Blue/White Spring Game.
The Blue team (defense) overcame a slow start to earn a 72-57 win over the White (offense), using a scoring system that allowed points several ways for each side of the ball.
"I saw some guys on defense flying around to the ball and being stingy against the run," KC head coach said. "On offense, we had seven or eight explosive plays out of about 45 or 50 snaps. With one offensive line working, that's about all you're going to get."
The defense could gather points by scoring touchdowns, forcing turnovers, forcing a three-and-out, blocking a field goal, a missed field goal by the offense, stopping a drive, a sack or tackle for loss or a failed conversion by the offense.
Offensive points were awarded for touchdowns, field goals, a rush of 10-plus yards, a pass of 15-plus yards, a first down, a PAT conversion or a 2-point conversion.
"We didn't turn the ball over, but we had way too many negative plays on offense," Gooden said.
The offense struck first, opening with a 16-yard completion from L'Ravien Elia to Nazavien Floyd, and two plays later Elia raced 43 yards for a touchdown.
The defense took control for several possessions after that.
Kaden Kenney had a sack on the next drive, and Joseph Cadette recorded a tackle for loss for defensive points to force a 50-yard field goal attempt by Kolby King, who split the uprights.
On the next series, Tiago Sumbo and Vincent Paige had tackles for loss.
A 28-yard run by Kendal Taylor on the next drive gave the offense points, but Jephaniah Lister had a TFL and Malakhi Kellough recorded a sack on back-to-back plays to force a 31-yard field goal attempt that was missed by King.
King later missed from 48 and 52 yards, but hammered home a 41-yarder to end the scrimmage.
The offense got touchdown passes from Elia to Ken'Daylon Wilson of 46 yards and Elia to Floyd of 69 yards.
Kenney had two tackles for loss. Asher Foster, Eli Caruthers, Kadarion Johnson, Derick Mourning, Derek Burns, Oscar Moore and Mike Jones all recorded tackles for loss, and Caruthers also recorded a sack for the Rangers on defense.
NOTES: Kilgore will open the season at home on Sept. 13 against Tyler ... other home games are set for Sept. 17 vs. New Mexico Military Institute, Oct. 1 vs. Cisco, Oct. 15 vs. Rezolution Prep and Nov. 5 vs. Blinn ... Away games are Sept. 10 at Northeastern Oklahoma, Sept. 24 at Navarro, Oct. 22 at Trinity Valley and Oct. 29 at Tyler.