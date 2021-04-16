Kilgore (3-0) vs. Navarro (2-1)Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, Corsicana
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Navarro: Scott Parr
Last week: Kilgore 34. NMMI 23; Navarro 23, NEO 20
Up next: Kilgore at Tyler; Navarro at Blinn
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Wallace Unamba (6-5, 320) … OL Romello Watson (6-4, 290) … OL Neil Mott (6-2, 310) … OL Brysen Norris (6-3, 320) … OL Rodquice Chaney (6-5, 320) … QB Chance Amie (9 of 23, 193 yards, 3 TD; 39 carries, 284 yards, 3 TD) … RB Kenneith Lacy (24 carries, 240 yards, 1 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (25 carries, 171 yards, 2 TD; 2 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD) … WR Bailee Davenport (16 carries, 147 yards) … RB Brandon Webb (17 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD) … WR Marques Pearson (6 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (5 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD; 1 KO return for TD) … LB Keith Harris (30 tackles, 1 FR) … LB Quinton sharkey (27 tackles, 1 sack, INT) … DL Charles Hill (13 tackles, 2 sacks) … DL Maurice Westmoreland (12 tackles, 2 sacks)
Navarro: QB Dodge Delozier (80 of 128, 843 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT) … RB Isaiah Robinson (24 carries, 160 yards, 2 TD) … RB Jakobi Holland (33 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD) … WR Tru Edwards (23 catches, 275 yards, 3 TD) … WR Quentin Lee (17 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD) … WR Louis Moore (10 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD) … LB Nate Maulsby (21 tackles, 1 sack)
Did you know: Kilgore is ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA football poll … Today’s game marks the 88th meeting between Kilgore and Navarro. The Rangers won the first meeting back in 1949, 16-0, and KC won the last meeting in 2019, 43-23 … Navarro holds a slim 43-42-2 advantage on the Rangers in the series … Kilgore averages 459.3 yards (362.3 rushing, 97 passing) and 34.7 points per game this season through three games … Navarro averages 427 yards (131 rushing, 296 passing) and 38 points per game