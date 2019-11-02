KILGORE — Defense kept No. 3 Kilgore College in the game all day here Saturday, but in the end it was New Mexico Military Institute’s defense that came up with the play of the day.
Daemahni Williams scooped up a Kilgore fumble and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining, and the No. 4 seeded Broncos upset top-seeded Kilgore College 20-10 in the opening round of the Southwest Junior College Football conference playoffs at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The loss ends Kilgore’s season at 8-2, while New Mexico Military improves to 5-5 and advances to take on No. 3 seed Navarro next week in Corsicana for the championship. Navarro knocked off No. 2 seed Trinity Valley, 26-24, in the other semifinal Saturday.
Kilgore trailed 13-10 with just over four minutes remaining in the game, but drove deep into NMMI territory and set up for a 20-yard field goal by Luis Reyes. Reyes, who was good from 38 yards earlier in the quarter to cut the KC deficit to three, had this one blocked, however.
NMMI took over at its own 20, but the Ranger defense forced a three-and-out to give Kilgore one more chance.
Facing a fourth-and-13 from its own 46, Kilgore converted when Jacob Frazier connected with Earnest Crownover on a 23-yard completion down to the NMMI 31. Two plays later, Frazier hit Chris Shaw for 11 yards to the Bronco’s 20, but on the next play the ball popped loose and Williams was there for the recovery. Seventy-four yards later, he was in the end zone and the celebration was on for a NMMI team that had lost all four of its previous games against KC — including a 35-26 decision earlier this season in Roswell, New Mexico.
The Rangers struggled with penalties and in the passing game all day on Saturday, finishing with 15 penalties for 135 yards and managing just 100 yards through the air. KC was whistled eight times for 70 yards worth of penalties in the first quarter alone.
Kilgoreran the ball well, finishing with 282 yards on 59 carries, with Frazier leading the way. He had 97 yards on 21 attempts. Crownover added 39 yards on the ground, Melek Hamilton 43 and Kevon Latulas 56. Scooter Adams rushed for 31 yards and had three catches for 48 yards.
The KC defense held NMMI to 187 total yards, including just 35 in the second half.
After a scoreless first quarter, NMMI got on the board with 4:43 left in the half by driving 81 yards in nine plays and using a trick play to light up the scoreboard. The touchdown came on a halfback pass from Fred Jackson to Diego Miranda from 26 yards out to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead.
KC’s next drive ended with an interception deep in NMMI territory, but on the Broncos’ third play from scrimmage Jadrian Taylor hammered NMMI quarterback Ephriam Tuliilua from behind, forcing a fumble that was recovered at the 12-yard line by Jacorien Barnes. Two plays later, Hamilton took the ball straight up the middle for a 9-yard touchdown, and Reyes booted the PAT to tie things at 7-7.
The scored stayed that way until the half, but NMMI took the lead for good on its first drive of the second half. A 46-yard return of the second half’s opening kickoff set the visitors up in good field position, and two crucial penalties on KC — a personal foul for a late hit out of bounds and a facemask — kept the drive alive until Jackson could take it in from 1-yard out. The ensuing PAT was no good after the snap sailed through the holder’s hands, but NMMI led 13-10 with 9:46 left in the third.
KC turned it over on downs on its next series, but the Ranger defense forced another three-and-out for NMMI and this time Kilgore drove back into field goal range with a big-time display of power football.
The Rangers took over at their own 30 and stayed on the ground for 12 of 13 plays, stalling at the NMMI 21 and settling for a 38-yard field goal by Reyes to pull to within 13-10 with 10:30 left in the game.
That would be all of the scoring for KC, which saw its first season under rookie head coach and former Ranger Willie Gooden come to a surprising end.