LONGVIEW - Kilgore College's bid to upset No. 1 ranked defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute ended in the span of one minute here Saturday.
Kobe Mausau connected with Malik Phillips on a pair of 61-yard touchdown strikes in the final 1:48 of the contest, and New Mexico Military overcame a shaky first half to hand No. 5 ranked Kilgore a 31-24 setback in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action at Lobo Stadium.
New Mexico Military moves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWJCFC with the win. Kilgore drops to 2-1 and 1-1.
Kilgore took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Vincent Paige. It was the second defensive touchdown of the game for the Rangers and the third defensive score in three games for Paige.
Ten minutes later the Rangers moved in front 24-17 with a 41-yard field goal by Kolby King, but the visiting Broncos weren't done.
Mausau, who was 9 of 21 for 50 yards in a first half that saw NMMI manage 38 total yards (minus 12 rushing), hit Phillips on a 61-yard scoring strike with 1:48 left to keep the Broncos alive.
After the Rangers were forced to punt on their next possession, Mausau threw back-to-back incomplete passes on NMMI's next possession before hitting Phillips across the middle on third-and-10. Phillips did the rest, outracing the KC secondary for another 61-yard pitch and catch to put NMMI on top 31-24.
KC had one final drive, taking over with 41.3 to play and moving to the NMMI 24-yard line before an incomplete pass as time expired ended things.
Kilgore's defense dominated the first half and put the Rangers on the board at the 9:27 mark of the first quarter when 6-2, 310-pound defensive lineman Tiago Sumbo wrestled the ball away from a NMMI runner and rambled 80 yards for a touchdown.
Early in the second, KC quarterback L'Ravien Elia followed the blocking of Wallace Unamba around the right side for a 6-yard TD run and a 14-0 Kilgore lead.
The Broncos caught a break and cashed in just before the half when Williams Testa was short on a 48-yard field goal attempt, but KC was called for offsides. The extra five-yards made the difference, and Testa was true from 43 yards with 12.2 seconds left to make it a 14-3 contest at the half.
Mausau scored on a 1-yard run early in the third to pull NMMI to within four points (14-10), and the Broncos took their first lead seven minutes later on a 40-yard punt return for a TD by Treyvion Beamon.
KC moved back on top with Paige's Pick Six and King's 41-yard field goal, but NMMI struck from long distance twice in the final minutes to steal the win.
Elia passed for 128 yards on the day for KC. Donerio Davenport carried 19 times for 129 yards.
Mausau passed for 212 yards, and Phillips finished with eight catches for 163 yards.
The Rangers will visit Navarro next Saturday.