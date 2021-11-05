Kilgore (4-4, 3-3) vs. Tyler (5-3, 4-2)
Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Tyler: Thomas Rocco
Last week: Kilgore34, Trinity Valley 19; Tyler 22, Cisco 20
Up next: If Kilgore loses, the Rangers will miss the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs. A KC win would mean the Rangers could finish anywhere from second to fourth depending on the outcome of other SWJCFC games on Saturday
Players to watch
Kilgore: Malcolm Mays (116 of 209, 2,115 yards, 21 TD, 9 interceptions) ... Kennieth Lacy (64 carries, 355 yards, 1 TD) ... Garrison Johnson (54 carries, 298 yards, 2 TD) ... Cassius Allen (35 catches, 606 yards, 5 TD) ... Marques Pearson (33 catches, 563 yards) ... Keith Harris (92 tackles, 3 sacks) ... Jordan Moore (72 tackles, 2 interceptions) ... Kadarion Johnson (4 sacks) ... Maurice Westmoreland (5 sacks)
Tyler: General Booty (180 of 294, 2,233 yards, 21 TD, 9 interceptions) ... Azhaun Dingle (111 carries, 891 yards, 5 TD) ... Jordan Wallace (43 catches, 429 yards, 3 TD) ... Xavier Benson (86 tackles) ... Jacoby Collins (5 sacks)
Did you know: Today’s meeting is the 127th between the two rivals, and the series is now tied 62-62-2 after KC earned a 49-28 win over the Apaches in the season opener on Sept. 4 in Tyler… KC has won seven in a row and ten of 11 against the Apaches … The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win … Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons … The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones, Mississippi in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion … The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games, with TJC winning 34-28 in triple overtime in 2000, 40-37 in double overtime in 2009 and 30-7 in OT in 2010 and KC earning a 34-28 win in double overtime the last time the two teams met back in 2019 … KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season
Around the SWJCFC: Blinn (5-3, 3-3) at Northeastern Oklahoma (3-5, 1-5); Cisco (4-4, 3-3) at Navarro (4-4, 2-4); Trinity Valley (5-3, 3-3) at New Mexico Military (7-1, 5-1)