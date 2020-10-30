ATHENS – Kilgore’s Tray Epps had two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder in the third quarter, and Donovan Adkins scored in multiple ways once again as the Bulldogs trounced Athens, 49-14, here at Bruce Field on Friday night.
Kilgore has won five straight, all in District 9-4A, Division I, and is 7-2 overall. Lindale beat Palestine on Friday, 55-20, running its district record to 5-0 as well, and that sets up what turns out to be a district championship game between Kilgore and Lindale next Friday, at Kilgore’s R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs got off to a good start in Athens, taking the game’s first drive 60 yards in seven plays for a score. Adkins caught a 27-yard pass from Dalton McElyea on the drive, and then McElyea would score on a 1-yard run. Chris Baldazo, who went 7-for-7 in extra points in the game, hit his first and Kilgore took the 7-0 lead.
Athens’ biggest highlight of the game came on its first possession, a 72-yard drive that ended in points, on a 10-yard run by Jacorey Roberts. The Hornets went for two and got it, a pass from Tivon Arroyo to Bobby Thomas. Athens led, 8-7.
From there, it was all Kilgore.
The Bulldogs added two scores in 40 seconds of game time. Epps reeled off a 20-yard run, on second down, then a 10-yarder to Athens’ 28-yard-line on the next play, the final play of the first quarter.
After the Hornets were flagged for a facemask on a McElyea run, the Ragin’ Red scored on the next play, a 10-yard run by Epps, his 16th touchdown of the year. Baldazo’s extra point put Kilgore back in front, 14-8.
Athens fumbled the ball right back to Kilgore on the second play from scrimmage of the next drive, and Adkins made the Hornets pay – immediately. He scooped up the ball and scored from about the 19-yard-line, putting Kilgore in front, 21-8.
They would add once more before the half. Kilgore drove 63 yards and scored, a 2-yard run by – guess who? – Adkins, and Baldazo’s extra point made it 28-8, the halftime score. Kilgore had one more shot, but a tipped-ball interception was made by Athens’s Trey Manning in the end zone to end the first half.
Kilgore put it out of reach early in the first half. Epps scored on an 80-yard run early in the third quarter, and then Kilgore added another, a third touchdown for Epps, this one on a 10-yard run. McElyea set that up on a 22-yarder of his own, down to Athens’ 15 two plays earlier.
Ken Anderson scored for the Bulldogs with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, an 18-yard run, and the Roberts scored in the fourth on a short run, the final score of the night.