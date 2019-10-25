KILGORE – Tray Epps and Kennieth Lacy each rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown as Kilgore defeated Van, 20-14, on a rainy, cold Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in District 10-4A Division I, while the loss dropped the Vandals to 5-3 and 1-2.
Epps was the leading rusher with 169 yards on 11 carries. He scored the initial touchdown of the contest on a 57-yard dash to cap a 4-play, 70-yard drive to give the ‘Dogs a 7-0 advantage after Chris Baldazo tacked on the first of his two extra points.
Baldazo added a 23-yard field goal late in the second quarter and another 23-yard chip shot with just 6.1 seconds remaining in the third period as the Bulldogs extended their lead to six points, 13-7, after drives of 82 and 58 yards stalled short of the goal line.
Lacy added 144 yards to the rushing totals for Kilgore and scored his 10th touchdown of the season on a 12-yard run, coming with just 2:47 left in the contest.
The Bulldogs outgained the Vandals in total yardage, 362 to 226.
Dalton McElyea was 8 of 14 for 61 yards through the air. He was intercepted by Addison Florey. Donovan Adkins led the Kilgore receiving corps with three catches for 46 yards.
Jayton Moffatt was 20 of 37 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Those were by Zack Williams, Jayce McFarland and DaVondrick Crowe.
Moffatt’s favorite receiver was Javonta Thomas, who had 11 receptions for 88 yards.
Kilgore used up almost eight minutes of time moving 78 yards on 14 plays, 13 of those running plays.
Lacy gained 52 yards on the final eight plays as the senior running back scored on his 20th carry of the evening and stretched the Kilgore lead to 20-7.
The Vandals would answer the bell though, moving 69 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 27-yard Moffatt to Hunter Hutchins completion with 1:14 remaining on the clock.
The Vandals first touchdown came on a 17-yard Moffatt-to-Hutchins completion. Sam Hartman converted both extra points following the touchdowns.
The Bulldogs used Epps’ seventh touchdown of the season, coming on a 57-yard run, to take a 7-0 lead over the Vandals with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter. Baldazo converted the extra point.
Van answered with a 17-yard Moffatt completion to Hutchins with 35.2 seconds left in the opening period.
Baldazo stretched the lead to three with his first of two 23-yard field goals in the game.
Next week, Van entertains Chapel Hill and Kilgore visits Palestine.