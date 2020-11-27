JASPER – The Kilgore Bulldogs led the entire way here at Bulldog Stadium in their UIL Class 4A third-round playoff game against scrappy Huffman-Hargrave.
But Kilgore, up by 18 points in the fourth quarter, had to survive a late comeback and two onside kicks. Kilgore did it, and held on for a tighter-than-paint-on-a-wall 20-17 win.
The Bulldogs (10-3) will play district rival Lindale (11-2) next weekend in the regional finals. Details on that game will be announced later.
Lindale knocked off Chapel Hill on Friday, 36-7.
Kilgore scored early against Huffman-Hargrave on a 5-yard run by quarterback Dalton McElyea, but Hargrave blocked the extra point and returned it for two points, leaving the Bulldogs up 6-2 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Kilgore added a second score before halftime, a 10-yard pass from McElyea to Matthew Tyeskie. Chris Baldazo hit the point after, and the Bulldogs took a 13-2 lead into the break.
McElyea was picked off in the end zone on the first Kilgore drive of the second half, but the Bulldogs’ defense stuffed Hargrave quarterback Luke Thomas on the Falcons’ next lengthy drive at Kilgore’s 21-yard-line. Kilgore got the ball back there, and eventually broke into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run by Tray Epps.
That gave Kilgore a 20-2 lead with seven minutes left in the game, which looked to be over. But Hargrave disagreed.
The Falcons got a big run by Thomas deep into Kilgore territory to help them advance the ball on their next drive, and scored on a 15-yard pass.
Hargrave tried an onside kick, but Kilgore recovered, and was able to run just under two minutes off the clock before punting back to the Falcons, who got the ball back with 2:44 left.
Hargrave benefitted from two pass interference calls on the Bulldogs, and scored – a 36-yard pass to Isaiah Akin from Thomas — with 1:30 left.
But the Falcons tried another onside kick – they were offsides, penalized, and re-kicked. The ball actually bounced backward, and was ruled dead, Kilgore’s ball. The Bulldogs took over, and didn’t get a first down, but were able to run the clock out with three straight Epps runs.