A junior quarterback making his third varsity start and a record-setting linebacker earned top honors for Week 3 of the high school football season.
Kilgore's Dalton McElyea is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 64-62, triple overtime win against Pine Tree.
West Rusk's Coltan Mills earned Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Raiders' 48-22 win over Harmony.
McElyea completed 23 of 30 passes for 313 yards, five touchdowns and a two-point conversion to help Kilgore remain unbeaten on the year at 3-0.
With Kilgore trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the junior connected with Bobby Owens on a 57-yard TD strike. After Kilgore tied the game early in the second quarter on a TD run by Tray Epps, McElyea moved the Bulldogs in front 28-14 with TD passes of 13 yards to Brian Brown and 18 yards to DaVondrick Crowe.
A wild third and fourth quarter left Kilgore trailing by a touchdown with 9.1 seconds remaining in regulation, but McElyea hit Donovan Adkins on a 15-yard TD connection to force overtime.
His fifth TD pass came in the second overtime, a 14-yarder to Adkins.
For the season, McElyea has completed 41 of 61 passes for 494 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception.
Mills was a standout on both sides of the ball for West Rusk against Harmony, but he was a terror on the defensive side with a school-record 27 tackles (19 solos) and four tackles for loss.
A senior linebacker, Mills now has 40 tackles in three games.
He also plays on the offensive line for the Raiders, where he had nine cut/knockdowns and graded out at 94 percent.
Kilgore will host Texas High, and West Rusk (3-0) will visit Palestine Westwood on Friday.