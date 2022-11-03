KILGORE – Ricky Stewart ran for three touchdowns and Demetrius Brisbon threw for two as Chapel Hill defeated Kilgore 32-20 on Thursday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to win the 9-4A DI championship in a battle of district unbeatens.
With the win, Chapel Hill stretches its current win streak to eight in a row and improves to 8-2 overall , also clinching the district’s first seed (6-0) in the upcoming schoolboy football playoffs.
The loss was Kilgore’s initial district setback under coach Clint Fuller and drops the Bulldogs to 7-3 for the season and 5-1 in district play as the regular season ends.
Kilgore won the district title a year ago, but lost in the third-round of the playoffs to Chapel Hill in double overtime.
The playoff opponents won’t be finalized until 10-4A play ends tonight (Friday) between Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Livingston. Kilgore will play the third seed and Chapel Hill gets the fourth.
Stewart led Chapel Hill with 170 yards rushing on 14 carries. Isaiah Ross paced Kilgore with 145 yards rushing and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Early, the game featured big plays, turnovers and scoring for both teams. Chapel Hill got the initial turnover on a fumble recovery by Daniel Waddleton at the Kilgore 33 yard line. On just the second play of Chapel Hill’s second possession, Stewart scored the first of his three first half touchdowns, going 33 yards to give the visiting Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 8:21 left in the first period.
The Ragin’ Red answered with a 69-yard march on its ensuing possession with Ross going the final 56 yards with 6:38 remaining in the opening quarter. Leo Yzaguirre converted the extra point, giving Kilgore a 7-6 lead.
Brisbon, Jr., suffered an interception by Kilgore’s Matthew Hardy at the Chapel Hill 37. Van Zandt and the Ragin’ Red moved to the visitors’ seven yard line on a 22-yard completion to Dadrian Franklin and a seven-yard run by Ross, but the drive stalled Yzaguirred came on to boot a 25-yard field goal to extend Kilgore’s lead four, 10-6 with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
At this point, the teams exchanged interceptions with Kilgore’s Zaylon Stoker picking off a Brisbon pass at the Kilgore 11 yard line. VanZandt’s very next pass was picked by CH’s Dillion Johnson to give the visitor’s a first down at the Kilgore 40. Stewart raced 60-yards to paydirt on the first play of the drive. Campos converted and Chapel Hill led 13-10 with 1:39 remaining in the opening period.
Chapel Hill would add on, on its first possession of the second quarter with a 53-yard march, h35ighlighted by a Brisbon 42-yard scoring completion to Jayvin Mayfield with 9:22 remaining in the second quarter. Again, the extra point attempt failed the Chapel Hill led 19-10.
Chapel Hill’s defense forced a Kilgore punt and the visitors’ promptly marched 67-yards with Stewart scoring his third touchdown of the half on a 35-yard run.
Kilgore opened the second half with a 12-play, 62-yard march culminated with a fourth-and-goal completion from VanZandt to Franklin. Yzaguirre’s PAT cut Chapel Hill’s lead to nine, 26-17, with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.
Kilgore drove the football from its own 20 to the Chapel Hill 26 before the drive stalled. Yzaguirre booted his longest field goal of the season 43 yards and the Ragin’ Red trailed by six 26-20 with 11:08 to play.
Brisbon and the visiting Bulldogs marched 70-yards in six plays with the Chapel Hill quarterback completing a 15-yard scoring pass to Deuce McGregor with 8:59 remaining in the game. The extra point failed, but Chapel Hill led 32-20.
The game marked the 45th meeting between these two schools with Kilgore holding a decisive edge (35-9) in the all-time series, although the teams split last year’s games with the Ragin’ Red winning the regular-season showdown in Kilgore 40-21 on its way to an outright district championship in coach Fuller’s first year at the helm. Chapel Hill took a measure of revenge, though, winning 41-35 in double OT in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals played at Christus TMF Rose Stadium in Tyler in late November.