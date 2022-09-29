Kilgore (2-2, 1-2) vs. Cisco (2-2, 0-2)
Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Cisco: John O'Mera
Last week: Navarro 28, Kilgore 21; Trinity Valley 51, Cisco 13
Up next: Kilgore is idle (host Rezolution Prep Oct. 8); Cisco at Northeastern Oklahoma
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB L'Ravien Elia (34 of 65, 614 yards, 2 TD, 4 interceptions; 2 TD rushing) ... RB Donerio Davenport (64 caries, 403 yards, 6 TD) ... RB Kaden Meredith (11 carries, 141 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Willie McCoy (12 catches, 260 yards) ... WR Anthony Isom (6 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD) ... PK Kolby King (5-6 FG, long of 46 yards; 12-13 PAT) ... LB Vincent Page (32 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, 3 defensive TD) ... DB Oscar Moore (27 tackles, 2.5 sacks) ... DL Derek Burns (3 sacks)
Cisco: QB Christian Kaopua ... RB Jadarrius Thomas ... WR Branden Shipp ... DB Bobby Crosby (53 tackles) ... DL Jaylon Williams (42 tackles, 3.5 sacks)
Did you know: This is the 52nd meeting between Kilgore and Cisco, and Kilgore leads the series 32-18-1 … The teams first met back in 1964 and battled to a 16-16 tie … Cisco has won four in a row against the Rangers (38-14 in fall of 2021, 37-20 in the spring of 2021, 38-23 in 2019 and 34-27 in 2018) ... Kilgore is one of five teams from the Southwest Junior College Football Conference ranked in this week's NJCAA Division I Football Poll. The Rangers are 15th, Trinity Valley 14th, Blinn 13th, Navarro 12th and New Mexico Military Institute No. 1
Around the SWJCFC: Tyler (1-2, 0-1) at NEO (2-2, 0-2); Navarro (2-2, 2-1) at Blinn (3-1, 1-1)
HALL OF FAME: KC's Hall of Fame induction dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Devall Student Center Ballroom on the KC campus. Open seating begins at 5:45 p.m., and cost is $25 per person.
This year’s inductees into the KC Athletics Hall of Fame will include the 1986-87 Women’s Basketball team, basketball players Aundrea Gamble and Trevor Diggs, football players Lane Johnson, Ricardo Colclough, former men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher and contributor Jack Moore. The Spirit of Excellence Award recipient will be Olympic Bronze Medalist Sylvia Hoffman, a KC basketball player from 2007-2009.