Kilgore (5-4) vs. Tyler (5-4)Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Tyler: Thomas Rocco
Last week: Kilgore 31, Tyler 21
Up next: The winner faces either New Mexico Military Institute or Blinn in the SWJCFC Championship Game next week. NMMI and Blinn play on Saturday in Roswell, New Mexico
Players to Watch
Kilgore: Malcolm Mays (135 of 246, 2,322 yards, 22 TD, 9 interceptions) ... Kennieth Lacy (75 carries, 404 yards, 2 TD) ... Garrison Johnson (58 carries, 323 yards, 2 TD) ... Cassius Allen (38 catches, 640 yards, 6 TD) ... Marques Pearson (35 catches, 573 yards) ... Eduardo Jaimes (5-7 FG, long of 47 yards; 34-36 PAT) ... Keith Harris (101 tackles, 3 sacks) ... Jordan Moore (77 tackles) ... Kadarion Johnson (5 sacks) ... Maurice Westmoreland (5 sacks) ... Kylan Guidry (4 sacks)
Tyler: General Booty (190 of 307, 2,364 yards, 22 TD, 9 interceptions) ... Azhaun Dingle (128 carries, 908 yards, 5 TD) ... Jordan Wallace (43 catches, 429 yards, 3 TD) ... Xavier Benson (96 tackles) ... Gavin Forsha (8 sacks)
Did you know: Today’s meeting is the third of the season, the second in two weeks and the 128th overall between the two rivals, and Kilgore leads the series 63-62-2 after KC earned a 31-21 win over the Apaches on Nov. 6…KC also won 49-28 win over the Apaches in the season opener on Sept. 4 in Tyler… KC has won eight in a row and 11 of 12 against the Apaches … The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win … Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons … The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones, Mississippi in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion … The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games, with TJC winning 34-28 in triple overtime in 2000, 40-37 in double overtime in 2009 and 30-7 in OT in 2010 and KC earning a 34-28 win in double overtime the last time the two teams met back in 2019 … KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season