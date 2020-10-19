Kilgore’s Trayveon Epps put his name at the top of a couple of lists, and West Rusk’s Torami Dixon helped keep his team at the top of the standings on Friday.
For their efforts, Epps has been named the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week and Dixon the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season.
Epps carried 26 times for 401 yards and scored six touchdowns in Kilgore’s 45-38 win over Chapel Hill. The Bulldog senior, who topped 1,000 yards for the season with his huge night, scored on runs of 20, 33, 20, 51, 85 and 60 yards.
The 401 yards in a game broke the previous school record of 359 yards set by LaDarius Anthony back in 2009 against Palestine. The six rushing touchdowns moved Epps to the top of that list. The previous mark was five, done four times by former Kilgore players — including twice by Anthony.
Epps, who rushed ror 858 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, has carried 118 times for 1,064 yards and 14 touchdowns heading into Friday’s game against rival Henderson.
Kilgore is 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in District 9-4A Division I. Henderson is 2-4 and 1-2.
Dixon, a junior, helped West Rusk win its third straight game and move to 3-3 on the season and 3-0 in District 9-3A action. He also helped the Raiders shut down Winona in a 42-0 win.
The Raiders allowed 116 total yards and forced three turnovers, and Dixon came up huge with five tackles, three sacks, a tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures.
For the year, Dixon has recorded 52 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six QB pressures.
West Rusk will host Harmony (5-2, 3-0) on Friday.