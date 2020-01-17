DALLAS – Longview quarterback Haynes King and Carthage offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford have been named to the 2019 Whataburger Super Team.
Texas high school football fans across the state cast over 300,000 ballots on TexasFootball.com, and 40 players were selected to the team - which was sponsored by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and Whataburger.
“Picking the Whataburger Super Team is not an easy task, and I’m not-so-secretly glad that Texas high school football fans were the ones who made the choices instead of the Texas Football staff,” Greg Tepper, Texas Football managing editor, said. “This is a list of the finest players in Texas high school football and picking out the best of the best is hard work. But I commend the fans — they selected a fine group of athletes that represent the best of Texas high school football all across the state.”
King, who has already enrolled at Texas A&M, completed 123 of 213 passes for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns during an 11-1 season for Longview.
Crawford anchored Carthage's offensive line during a run to the Bulldogs' seven state championship in the past 13 seasons. He graded out at 90 percent and had 25 knockdown blocks.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Haynes King, Longview; Running Backs: Colton Marshall, Hawley; Aaron Dumas, El Paso Americas; Receivers: Marvin Mims, Frisco Lone Star; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall; Ryan Lindley, Austin Westlake; Offensive Line: Dameion George, Galena Park North Shore; Jaylen Garth, Port Neches-Groves; Ty'Kieast Crawford, Carthage; Jake Majors, Prosper; Branson Hickman, Dallas Jesuit; Utility: Malik Hornsby, Fort Bend Marshall; Brady Lyssy, Falls City; Loic Fouonji, Midland Lee; Dane Jentsch, Grandview; Kicker: Tyler Loop, Lucas Lovejoy
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Chidozie Nwankwo, Richmond Foster; Alec Bryant, Alvin Shadow Creek; Princely Umanmielen, Manor; LB Moore, Amarillo Tascosa; Linebackers: Corey Flagg, Galena Park North Shore; Jax McCauley, Austin Vandegrift; Brandon Adame, Mercedes; Defensive Backs: Dylon Davis, Abilene Cooper; Jaylon Jones, Cibolo Steele; RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll;Iuden Romero, Stratford; Utility: Miles Skinner, Keller Central; Drew Sanders, Denton Ryan; Luke Horne, Cedar Park Vista Ridge; Lorando Johnson, Lancaster; Punter: Fabrizio Pinton, The Woodlands