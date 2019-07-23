Selected by his peers, Longview head coach John King has been named president-elect of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
King, who is entering his 16th season as head coach of the Lobos after a state championship season, called it one of the biggest honors in his coaching career.
"It's one of the highest honors I've ever had as a coach," King said via phone from Houston, site of this year's THSCA coaching school. "Just to be able to be a member of this organization first is an honor then to be able to work on the board of directors and then to be selected as president, it's a big honor.
"To thing that there are over 23,000 members in our organization and what it does to help coaches help kids through a number of resources, it's the best organization of it's kind out there."
Formed in 1930 as the Texas High School Football Coaches Association with 28 members, according to its website, the organization dropped the word football from its title in 1941. This year, the annual coaching school, which began in 1933, had a record attendance of 13,696, according to the THSCA.
"It's been a little bit of of different format this year and had a large variety of speakers in terms of other sports -- it's not just football, it's every sport," King said of coaching school. "I thought they did a good job of reaching out to female and middle school coaches in getting discussions, panels and speakers that pertain to their sports.
"This organization has remained on the forefront of the safety and legislation issues that have an impact on high school sports in Texas."
King will serve a three-year term, he said, broken down into president-elect, president and past president. Rockwall head football coach Rodney Webb currently serves as president of the THSCA.