From Staff Reports
Longview seniors Haynes King and Tyshawn Taylor earned superlative honors, and eight Lobos were selected to the first team with the release of the District 11-6A All-District Football Team for 2019.
King was named the league’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, and Taylor earned Defensive MVP accolades in a vote by the district’s coaches.
Rockwall’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected as the district’s overall MVP. Other superlatives went to the Longview coaching staff, Tyler Lee’s Will Landes (special teams) and Jamal Ligon (utility), Rockwall’s Braedyn Locke (offensive newcomer) and Mesquite’s Marlon Thompson-Leatch (defensive newcomer).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath; Running back: Kaden Meredith, Longview; Zach Henry, Rockwall; Jamarion Miller, Tyler Lee; Fullback: Mark Patton, Tyler; Tight end: Jhailon Braden, Longview; Receiver: JadenJones, Heath; Corban Cleveland, Heath; JaDarion Smith, Mesquite; Kamaury Thompson, North Mesquite; J.J. Williams, Rockwall; Line: Parker Cox, Longview; Tim Polk, Longview; Hunter Smith, Heath; Diamonte Williams, Horn; Mat Joyce, Rockwall; Dion Daniels, Tyler Lee; Kicker: Ethan Spearman, Rockwall; Return specialist: JaDarion Smith, Mesquite
DEFENSE
Tackle: Drew Beltran, Longview; Sebastian Hinojosa, Rockwall; Chris Harris, Tyler Lee; End: Sawyer Goram-Welch, Longview; Marcus Sowell, Heath; Inside linebacker: Grady Brewer, Heath; Nick Garcia, Horn; Jayden Brown, Mesquite; Joseph Schaeffer, Rockwall; Outside linebacker: Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Longview; Tyler Raleigh-O’Neal, Mesquite; Devon’t Bolton, Tyler Lee; Safety: Tyler Ashworth, Rockwall; Elliot Davison, Tyler Lee; Cornerback: Dakirin Buchanan, Longview; Torrion Smith, North Mesquite; Punter: Mark Patton, Tyler Lee
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dylan Hillard-McGill, Mesquite; Trent Adams, TylerLee; Running back: Zach Evans, Heath; Ben Wyatt, Horn; Ladarius Turner, Mesquite; Khalil Catlett, Rockwall; Bryson Donnell, Tyler Lee; Fullback: Kevin Jones, Longview; Noah Springer, Tyler Lee; Tight end: Grant Watson, Heath; Derik Jackson, Horn; Kade Klinkovsky, Rockwall; Receiver: Kyas Moore, Longview; Cameron Jackson, Horn; K.B. Frazier, Mesquite; Torrion Smith, North Mesquite; Trevor Munson, Rockwall; Sebastian Grady, Tyler Lee; Line: Owen Kuenemann, Longview; Kenny Rion, Heath; Raymond Escobedo, Horn; J.D. Conley, Mesquite; Abel Flores, Mesquite; Micah Nickson, Rockwall; Liam Zalka, Rockwall; Landon Gibson, Rockwall; Donavan Jordan, Tyler Lee; Kah’lil Montague, Tyler Lee; Kicker: Antonio Onofre, Longview
DEFENSE
Tackle: Jar’Rion Smith, Mesquite; Davion Carter, North Mesquite; End: D’edrick Dotson, Horn; Trav’e Fisher, Mesquite; Eduardo Gonzales, Rockwall; Seth Leon, Tyler Lee; Garfield Lawrence, Tyler Lee; Inside linebacker: Cedric Smith, Longview; Jack Janis, Tyler Lee; Outside linebacker: Malik Cannon, Longview; Marquis Edwards, Horn; Ira Carter, Mesquite; Jake Edwards, Rockwall; Safety: Robert Pierce, Longview; Keidrin Walker, Horn; Dewayne Adams, Mesquite; Samuel Inyang, North Mesquite; Cornerback: Airyk Lexion, Heath; Reggie Reese, Mesquite; Jamarion Miller, Tyler Lee; Punter: Danny Castaneda, Mesquite
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Davazea Gabriel, Horn; Liam Thornton, North Mesquite; Running back: Preston Landis, Heath; Charles Crawford, Horn; R.J. Bonner, Mesquite; Dequez Henderson, North Mesquite; Kobie Norman, North Mesquite; Fullback: Jharious Jones, Longview; Johnny Perez, North Mesquite; Tight end: Austin Pencheon, Longview; Receiver: Kaden Kearbey, Longview; Casey Curtain, Heath; Sir’Elston Hill, Horn; Braylon Monroe, Horn; N’Kowsi Emory,Horn; Donovan Payne, Horn; Jacolby Thomas, Mesquite; Ja’Travion Rudd, Mesquite; Christian Perales, North Mesquite; Nick Bennett, Tyler Lee; Jamar Arceneaux, Tyler Lee; Jeremiah Turner, Tyler Lee; Line: Malik Miller, Longview; Josh Peacock, Heath; Sebastian Martinez, Heath; Carson Fichtel, Heath; Nathan Luna, Horn; Angel Gonzalez, Mesquite; Seth Robinson, Mesquite; Rene Barrientes, North Mesquite; Terrance Hobbs, North Mesquite; Roman Reyna, North Mesquite; Carson Haynes, Rockwall; Willy Figueroa, Tyler Lee; Kade Fry, Tyler Lee; Kicker: Antonio Mercado, Horn; Danny Castaneda, Mesquite; Heriberto Compuzano, North Mesquite
DEFENSE
Tackle: Joe Jones, Longview; Trae Martin, Heath; Matthew Robles, Horn; Cristian Llanos, Mesquite; Jaydien Williams, Tyler Lee; Le’Travian Whitmill, Tyler Lee; T.J. Hawkins, Tyler Lee; Tariq Woods, Tyler Lee; End: Casey Griffin, Horn; Maliq McDonald, Horn; Dominique Miles, North Mesquite; Caden Fleming, Rockwall; Jack Deapen, Rockwall; Inside linebacker: Josh Olivares, TylerLee; Quavon Grant, Horn; Alec Rice, Mesquite; Tim Cobb, North Mesquite; Gerardo Soto, North Mesquite; Anthony Chavez, North Mesquite; Cole mcMahan, Rockwall; Carson Gallagher, Tyler Lee; Outside linebacker: Noah Wilson, Heath; Sam Corwll, Heath; Jaden Milliner-Jones, Horn; Tommy Doan, North Mesquite; Nwaja Grant, North Mesquite; Jordan Colston, North Mesquite; Jamichael Turman, Tyler Lee; Safety: Shannon Jackson, Lonview; Tyree Hale, Longview; Bryson Elbert, Heath; Amari McGowan, Mesquite; Jaylon Mosley, North Mesquite; Kamaury Thompson, North Mesquite; Zamoray Richardson, North Mesquite; Corey Kelley, Rockwall; Drew Molck, Rockwall; Cayden Starks, Tyler Lee; Cornerback: patrick Webb, Longview; Dezmon Williams, Heath; Evan Williams, Horn; Gary Green,Mesquite; Dakaylon Jones, North Mesquite; P.J. Barber, Rockwall; Jackson Gillock, Rockwall; Cyvon Cezar, Rockwall; Sebastian Grady, Tyler Lee; Te’Vion Massey, Tyler Lee; Aaron Sears, Tyler Lee