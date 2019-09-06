HALLSVILLE – Kennieth Lacy and Tray Epps proved to be quite the one-two punch in leading Kilgore to a 48-24 victory over Hallsville on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.
Lacy led all rushers with a game-high 206 yards and four touchdowns, coming on runs of 54, 12, 48 and 36 yards. Epps added 162 yards with scoring dashes of 14 and 63.
Dalton McElyea continued to impress for the second week in a row at quarterback, completing 6-of-7 passes for 65 yards with an 18-yard scoring strike to Donovan Adkins.
The final touchdown of the contest for Kilgore, coming with 11:49 to play in the game, came on a jump ball in the end zone with Adkins going up among Hallsville defenders and coming away with the football.
Brian Brown led the Kilgore receiving corps with two receptions for 10 yards. Cade Pippen had the longest reception, covering 31 yards.
Hallsville quarterback Carter Rogas, only a sophomore, was 7-of-13 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown to Brian Pullum. Pullum led all receivers with four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. His other scoring reception, covering 56 yards, came from Nolan Sirmons.
Tre Fulton, who rushed for more than 200 yards against Terrell last week, was limited to 28 yards on just 10 carries. Rogas added 31 on eight carries to lead Hallsville’s rushing attack.
By the fourth quarter, Lacy and Epps had turned most of the heavy rushing chore over to Kentrell Roy, who finished the evening with 70 yards on 16 carries.
Kilgore outgained the Bobcats (1-1) in total yardage 502 to 265.
A lot of the credit for the Bulldogs rushing success goes to linemen like Brayden Johnson, Josh Flores, C.J. Brown, Calvin Woodside and Devin Coleman.
Kilgore’s defense came away with three fumble recoveries as well as an interception by Brian Brown.
Hallsville opened the contest receiving the opening kickoff and took only two plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 37-yard run by Fulton. Buck Buchanan converted the extra point.
Buchanan added a 37-yard field goal, and Sirmons completed a 56-yard scoring pass to Pullum.
The visiting Bulldogs were quick to respond, moving 67 yards in four plays with Lacy scoring his first touchdown of the game on a 54-yard run with 9:23 remaining in the opening quarter of play.
Next up, Hallsville visits Bullard and Kilgore entertains Pine Tree.