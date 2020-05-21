Good news was received with a smile Tuesday afternoon as Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane felt the nudge to potential normalcy when the University Interscholastic League announced plans were in process to allow for summer strength and conditioning workouts to start June 8.
“We’ve been told (by the UIL) we will be able to get our kids back in our facilities on June 8. What they haven’t done is release restrictions on indoor/outdoor, how many kids in one place, how much time we can coach the ball versus strength and conditioning,” said Lane, who is hoping to have all those answers soon.
“They got to let us know pretty quick so we can make plans for what we’re gonna do when we get them back. There’s no doubt anytime we can get some type of timeline down that’s good news. Even if it’s just running outside, we know we’re gonna get our kids back on campus.”
Lane planned on bringing his coaching staff back to work Wednesday in preparation for June 8. The Pirates would have held their traditional spring game last Friday to culminate spring practice. All that, however, went for naught after the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March.
“With the staff, we’ve had a few meetings and kept our distance. It was basically for us to get on the same page. But we haven’t had a lot of staff meetings,” Lane explained. “We’re gonna start meeting as a staff next week. I’ve got a big room and we can all spread out. Our new coaches will be in town and we’re going to be meeting pretty heavy.”
Lane said a primary objective in the early meetings will be to get the new coaches familiar with terminology, the general lay of the land and the installation of plays. New to the Pirate varsity staff in 2020 will be C.J. Kyle, Rashad Jones and Jaidon Parrish.
According to Lane, the biggest drawback with shelving spring practice and losing the spring game is not being able to answer pressing questions regarding personnel and building leadership.
“There’s always some kids that come up and surprise you. It really is the first opportunity, because so many of our kids play multiple sports, for us to see what our leadership is going to be like with our seniors,” said Lane.
“A lot of our kids like D.J. Freeman, Jaydon Smith and Keelan Turner are on the baseball field. So they are not with us in the off season until spring ball. What we lose we can’t replicate. We gotta find a way to make it up.”
The possibility of 7-on-7 competition remains fluid and feasible. A schedule could be formatted once things become clear-cut as to what direction the UIL mandates with rules and regulations.
“All us coaches talk it seems like once a week. I know coach (John) King and I have discussed 7-on-7. Gerry Stanford called me today. We’d been making all these plans, but it finally got down to a point where we’ll just wait on the UIL,” Lane said. “We’ve got some stuff outlined. But we don’t know if the UIL is gonna let us do that in June. That’d be a great addition to getting the kids back in shape and letting us coach them.”
Pine Tree, by virtue of forfeiting spring drills, was able to add a second scrimmage to its schedule. The Pirates travel to Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium to play New Caney in a doubleheader in conjunction with Jacksonville and New Caney Porter. A date and time for that contest has yet to be decided.
The Pirates host Gilmer on Aug. 20 for a final tune-up before kicking off the 2020 regular at Liberty-Eylau on Thursday, Aug. 27. Pine Tree will be among the first schools to christen the 100th year of UIL football in Texas.
“I really liked the idea of playing our first game on a Thursday. We did it at Gilmer and I liked it for two reasons. One, I like scrimmaging on that Thursday before so you could go watch your next opponent. And I like playing on that first Thursday so we can go out there, get going and knock the edge off,” Lane said.
After the season opener, Pine Tree remains on the road in week two at Lindale. Non-district play comes to a close the following week when the Pirates host Kilgore in their home opener.