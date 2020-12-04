In an offensive shootout, Waskom scored six rushing touchdowns and Jose Meza kicked a 37-yard field goal to lift the Wildcats to a 44-41 victory over Elysian Fields in the Class 3A Division II regional finals at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium.
The victory was the 100th win for Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling, who led the Wildcats to the Class 3A state semifinals where they will meet Franklin High School. Elysian Fields finished the season 11-3.
Friday’s game was a rematch between the two district rivals. Elysian Fields won the regular season battle, 28-20.
Waskom rushed for 464 yards. Deajhun Feaster led the attack with 167 yards on nine carries and three touchdown runs of 13, 29 and 81 yards. Quarterback Markus Gonzalez ran for 128 yards on 20 carries. He scored on a seven-yard run near the end of the second quarter. Tesean Hamilton ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns – including the game-tying score.
Trailing by one at halftime, Feaster gave Waskom the lead with his third touchdown run. The Wildcats stopped Elysian Fields on downs. Their drive stalled after a botched option toss resulted in an 11-yard loss. Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson tied the game with a 58-yard touchdown run.
His extra point was blocked keeping it tied. Waskom fumbled a handoff which set up the Yellow Jackets at the Wildcats 26. William Goodnight gave the lead back to Elysian Fields with an 11-yard touchdown run – which was his second rushing touchdown and third for the game.
Waskom turned it over on a second straight possession with a fumble. Zay Thomas came up with an interception to give the ball back to the Wildcats. Gonzalez led them on a 15-play drive that went 90 yards. He broke a 37-yard run to the Elysian Fields 40. Thomas converted a third down. Hamilton scored his second touchdown to tie the game at 41 with 5:40 left in the game.
Wilkerson drove Elysian Fields to the Waskom 40 but threw his second interception which was caught by Carter Watson, who returned it 32 yards to the Elysian Fields 29. The Yellow Jackets defense stepped up and forced Waskom to attempt a field goal which Meza easily cleared the upright. Thomas clinched the game with his second interception.
Wilkerson rushed for 162 yards on 12 carries. He threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Goodnight ran for 76 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and one touchdown. Bradan Manning caught five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Elysian Fields had 458 yards of total offense.
The offenses dominated the first half as each team scored four touchdowns. Waskom rushed for 240 yards in the first half. It took the lead after stopping Elysian Fields on its opening possession. Feaster capped off a six-play 51-yard drive with his first touchdown. The Yellow Jackets answered. Wilkerson connected with Manning for a 55-yard pass which moved the ball to the Waskom three.
Goodnight capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
Waskom retook the lead with Hamilton running for a 48-yard touchdown. Elysian Fields only needed five plays to go 72 yards. Wilkerson threw a 29-yard pass to Montana Warren which set up his first touchdown pass to Goodnight. The Yellow Jackets’ defense forced a three-and-out.
Jackson Illingworth tackled Kye Willett for a nine-yard loss on second down. On the punt, Warren was tackled before having a chance to catch the kick – which moved the ball to the Waskom 38. Wilkerson threw his second touchdown – connecting with Manning to give Elysian Fields the lead.
The Wildcats tied it with an eight-play 72 yard drive which ended with Feaster scoring his second touchdown on a 29-yard run. Elysian Fields retook the lead with a seven-play 68-yard drive. Wilkerson threw his third touchdown pass to Illingworth.
Waskom answered with Gonzalez capping a 12-play 64-yard drive with a seven-yard run. The extra point failed giving Elysian Fields a one-point advantage at halftime.