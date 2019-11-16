LATE FRIDAY CLASS 3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 41, C-CAMDEN 21: CORRIGAN — La-Jathan Allen rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Paul Pewitt piled up 445 yards offensively en route to a 41-21 win over Corrigan-Camden in a Class 3A bi-district game.
Allen carried 23 times to lead a Brahma rushing attack that finished with 343 yards. Cross Holder added 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground while completing 3 of 5 passes for 102 yards and one TD — a 24-yard strike to Allen.
Kadrien Johnson added 52 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Allen and Johnson led the defense with 12 tackles apiece. Deiontray Hill and Tannor Mines both chipped in with seven tackles. Johnson had two interceptions, Hill one sack and Hawkins and Mines a fumble recovery apiece.
The Brahmas (10-1) will take on Harmony in the area playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
SIX MAN
■ UNION HILL 46, MILFORD 32: MABANK — Brantley Murray rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a defensive score, and the Union Hill Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a 46-32 win over Milford.
The Bulldogs will face Blum at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Scurry Rosser.
Murray passed for 30 yards, and defensively recorded five tackles, a forced fumble, a safety, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown.
Cristian Aguillon carried nine times for 82 yards, caught two passes for 22 yards and recorded nine tackles. Clay Joyner chipped in with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with seven tackles. Ryan Brown rushed for 16 yards, caught two passes for 22 yards and had five tackles. Lawton Flinn caught one pass for eight yards and had two tackles.
Defensively, Tre Venters had two tackles, Randy Griffith four tackles and two tackles for loss, JaKobe’ Griffis three tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt and Trevor Tidball one tackle.
